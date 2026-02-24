Hosted by
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Our Diamondback Partner level is perfect for businesses who want strong visibility while making a meaningful investment in local kids and families. This level helps us expand the reach of Rattles & Roots across our community while giving your business great exposure with families in Hamilton, Hico, and Bosque County.
✔ Medium-sized logo on event T-shirts
✔ Featured in dedicated social media posts
✔ 5 event tickets + 5 T-shirts + 5 meal tickets
Our Little Rattler level is perfect for local businesses and families who want to show up for kids and invest in something meaningful right here at home. Your support helps make Rattles & Roots possible while putting your name in front of families across our community. ✔ Name or business listed banner on display
✔ 5 event tickets
Our Earth Day Partner level is perfect for families, small businesses, and community members who want to show up for kids and invest in something meaningful right here at home. It’s a simple way to be part of Rattles & Roots and support Christ-centered education at St. John Lutheran Academy.
✔ Name or business banner displayed
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!