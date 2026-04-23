Rave-On Raffle!

Arterberry Cooke Architecture: Residential Design Package: two-hour design consultation, follow-up with written recommendations, potentially including impacting code information, concept sketch, reference imagery, etc.





Babyletto: Virtual gift certificate





Being in LA skincare boutique: (1) 75-minute facial plus assorted skincare products





Bliss Beach: $250 Little Lounge Half Day gift card





Center Theatre Group: Mark Taper Forum: "Four Tickets - Performance of

Primary Trust on June 6 at 8 p.m.





Cornerstone Wellness - Cannabis Basket





Earloom Co: In-home Medical Ear Piercing





Hollywood Bowl: Box at the Bowl for Wes Anderson Music





LA Clippers Package





Le Dräq + Orsa & Winston crawl, champagne and hors d’œuvres at Le Dräq and dinner at Orsa and Winston with wine pairings





Life Lumina: Shamanic Healing Session / House Cleansing - 90 min session





Magic Castle: Four VIP passes





Moxie Karaoke & Lounge: (2) packages of private room karaoke





Netflix is a Joke Fest - Justin Willman, Four Tickets - Justin Willman magician performance, May 8 @ 7pm - Wilshire Ebell Theatre





Pool Party at the DiMartino Pool!





Summer of Surf Camp Gift Certificate





Tao Nyeu Gift Basket





Ugg Gift Card





Union gift card





Val Wright Consulting - 3 Signed Books + A 20‑minute virtual Ask Me Anything call with me, for a senior leader, founder, or entrepreneur, focused on any aspect of growth, innovation, AI, or your career





Wine bottle: Patrimony Cabernet Sauvignon 2016, 750 ml bottle, red wine from Paso Robles.





Tom Sawyer Camps: Two gift cards, each for two consecutive Saturday camps







