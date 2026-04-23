The Waverly School

Hosted by

The Waverly School

About this raffle

Rave-On Raffle!

Peace, Love, Unity and Respect (PLUR) Raffle
$100

Win ONE of the Following:

Two nights at the Four Seasons Los Cabos (https://www.fourseasons.com/cabodelsol/)

OR

Three Nights at the Tarp House, Sea Ranch (https://tarphousesearanch.com/)

OR

Four Disneyland Resort Park Hopper Tickets plus a two-night hotel stay at Lulu

Bundle of 5 PLUR Tickets
$400
This includes 5 tickets

Win ONE of the Following:

Two nights at the Four Seasons Los Cabos (https://www.fourseasons.com/cabodelsol/)

OR

Three Nights at the Tarp House, Sea Ranch (https://tarphousesearanch.com/)

OR

Four Disneyland Resort Park Hopper Tickets plus a two-night hotel stay at Lulu

Group 1 Raffle
$5

$5 Raffle Tickets

Bub and Grandma's Bakery: $25 gift card

Chipotle, Two-Entree Cards, One Chips & Queso Card

Skaf's on York: (2) $25 Gift Certificates

SkyLight Books: $30 gift certificate

Sky Zone Alhambra: (4) Standard Passes

Stonefire Grill: (2) $25 gift certificates

SusieCakes: $25 Gift Certifcate

Handel's Ice Cream: (2) $25 gift certificates

Stina Thrifting Experience

Connie Ice Cream Outing

Norton Simon Museum Passes


Group 2 Raffle
$10

HEAD OF SCHOOL FOR THE DAY! (Continued from the Jog-A-Thon!)

Artemisia Acupuncture: (2) gift certificates for acupuncture and bodywork

Blue Circle Foods: $200 gift card for fresh packaged seafood

Coin Collection Consultation with Edward Van Orden: Numisima-what? Book time with coin expert Edward Van Orden for a numismatic consultation and appraisal.   

Dan Santat Books

Del Pueblo Restaurant: $50 gift card

Dent Dance Center: (1) month of children’s dance classes for new client

Huntington Library: Two admission passes

Le Labo (HP): Le Labo Discovery Set

Lumee DIY: Two Lumee DIY Signature Crafting Hobby Kits

Made West Custom Printing: gift card and gift basket with custom printed WAVERLY items

Million Dollar Baby: Gift card  

Moonlight Rollerway: $100 gift card

Native Boutique Earrings + $50 gift card

Nick's Ceramics Studio: (2) passes for Sunday Family Studio Time

re Grocery: $50 Gift Certificate 

Rhodes School of Music: (2) music lessons certificates

Shake Shack: $50 Gift Certificate 

SlooMoo Institute (slime): $200 gift voucher

Skirball: (1) "Member For a Day" (plus 6 guests) Pass

Vroman's: gift card

Waverly swag: (2) custom-designed Waverly logo hats, plus tees and 20% off coupon

Bloom School of Music & Dance: First month free group music class

Noah Rosenthal Photography, Framed Fine Art Photography Print - Wild Elephants

Pasadena Ice Skating: Ice skating and skate rental for 4

Pasadena Playhouse: (2) tickets to any mainstage production; expires May 31, 2027

Highly Likely (HP): (2) $50 Gift Cards

The Now: 50-minute Massage Gift Card

Vans: (2) gift cards for Custom Footwear or Backpack

Blick Art Supply: (4) $50 gift cards

Upright Citizens Brigade (UCB) Gift card: $100 value

Yoga Packages (3 different ones): Crescent Yoga: One-month unlimited gift card ; Kinship Yoga: One-month Unlimited Yoga gift card ; Yoga Six: One-month unlimited membership; 5-class pack

Triple Beam Pizza: (2) $50 Gift Cards

Two Vinyls signed by Dawes Lead Singer Taylor Goldsmith

iam8bit: (1) pack vinyls, (1) pack games

Group 3 Raffle
$20

Arterberry Cooke Architecture: Residential Design Package: two-hour design consultation, follow-up with written recommendations, potentially including impacting code information, concept sketch, reference imagery, etc.


Babyletto: Virtual gift certificate


Being in LA skincare boutique: (1) 75-minute facial plus assorted skincare products


Bliss Beach: $250 Little Lounge Half Day gift card


Center Theatre Group: Mark Taper Forum: "Four Tickets - Performance of

Primary Trust on June 6 at 8 p.m.


Cornerstone Wellness - Cannabis Basket


Earloom Co: In-home Medical Ear Piercing


Hollywood Bowl: Box at the Bowl for Wes Anderson Music


LA Clippers Package


Le Dräq + Orsa & Winston crawl, champagne and hors d’œuvres at Le Dräq and dinner at Orsa and Winston with wine pairings


Life Lumina: Shamanic Healing Session / House Cleansing - 90 min session


Magic Castle: Four VIP passes 


Moxie Karaoke & Lounge: (2) packages of private room karaoke 


Netflix is a Joke Fest - Justin Willman, Four Tickets - Justin Willman magician performance, May 8 @ 7pm - Wilshire Ebell Theatre


Pool Party at the DiMartino Pool!


Summer of Surf Camp Gift Certificate


Tao Nyeu Gift Basket 


Ugg Gift Card


Union gift card


Val Wright Consulting - 3 Signed Books + A 20‑minute virtual Ask Me Anything call with me, for a senior leader, founder, or entrepreneur, focused on any aspect of growth, innovation, AI, or your career 


Wine bottle: Patrimony Cabernet Sauvignon 2016, 750 ml bottle, red wine from Paso Robles. 


Tom Sawyer Camps: Two gift cards, each for two consecutive Saturday camps



Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!