Rave-On Raffle!

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About this raffle
Win ONE of the Following:
Two nights at the Four Seasons Los Cabos (https://www.fourseasons.com/cabodelsol/)
OR
Three Nights at the Tarp House, Sea Ranch (https://tarphousesearanch.com/)
OR
Four Disneyland Resort Park Hopper Tickets plus a two-night hotel stay at Lulu
Win ONE of the Following:
Two nights at the Four Seasons Los Cabos (https://www.fourseasons.com/cabodelsol/)
OR
Three Nights at the Tarp House, Sea Ranch (https://tarphousesearanch.com/)
OR
Four Disneyland Resort Park Hopper Tickets plus a two-night hotel stay at Lulu
$5 Raffle Tickets
Bub and Grandma's Bakery: $25 gift card
Chipotle, Two-Entree Cards, One Chips & Queso Card
Skaf's on York: (2) $25 Gift Certificates
SkyLight Books: $30 gift certificate
Sky Zone Alhambra: (4) Standard Passes
Stonefire Grill: (2) $25 gift certificates
SusieCakes: $25 Gift Certifcate
Handel's Ice Cream: (2) $25 gift certificates
Stina Thrifting Experience
Connie Ice Cream Outing
Norton Simon Museum Passes
HEAD OF SCHOOL FOR THE DAY! (Continued from the Jog-A-Thon!)
Artemisia Acupuncture: (2) gift certificates for acupuncture and bodywork
Blue Circle Foods: $200 gift card for fresh packaged seafood
Coin Collection Consultation with Edward Van Orden: Numisima-what? Book time with coin expert Edward Van Orden for a numismatic consultation and appraisal.
Dan Santat Books
Del Pueblo Restaurant: $50 gift card
Dent Dance Center: (1) month of children’s dance classes for new client
Huntington Library: Two admission passes
Le Labo (HP): Le Labo Discovery Set
Lumee DIY: Two Lumee DIY Signature Crafting Hobby Kits
Made West Custom Printing: gift card and gift basket with custom printed WAVERLY items
Million Dollar Baby: Gift card
Moonlight Rollerway: $100 gift card
Native Boutique Earrings + $50 gift card
Nick's Ceramics Studio: (2) passes for Sunday Family Studio Time
re Grocery: $50 Gift Certificate
Rhodes School of Music: (2) music lessons certificates
Shake Shack: $50 Gift Certificate
SlooMoo Institute (slime): $200 gift voucher
Skirball: (1) "Member For a Day" (plus 6 guests) Pass
Vroman's: gift card
Waverly swag: (2) custom-designed Waverly logo hats, plus tees and 20% off coupon
Bloom School of Music & Dance: First month free group music class
Noah Rosenthal Photography, Framed Fine Art Photography Print - Wild Elephants
Pasadena Ice Skating: Ice skating and skate rental for 4
Pasadena Playhouse: (2) tickets to any mainstage production; expires May 31, 2027
Highly Likely (HP): (2) $50 Gift Cards
The Now: 50-minute Massage Gift Card
Vans: (2) gift cards for Custom Footwear or Backpack
Blick Art Supply: (4) $50 gift cards
Upright Citizens Brigade (UCB) Gift card: $100 value
Yoga Packages (3 different ones): Crescent Yoga: One-month unlimited gift card ; Kinship Yoga: One-month Unlimited Yoga gift card ; Yoga Six: One-month unlimited membership; 5-class pack
Triple Beam Pizza: (2) $50 Gift Cards
Two Vinyls signed by Dawes Lead Singer Taylor Goldsmith
iam8bit: (1) pack vinyls, (1) pack games
Arterberry Cooke Architecture: Residential Design Package: two-hour design consultation, follow-up with written recommendations, potentially including impacting code information, concept sketch, reference imagery, etc.
Babyletto: Virtual gift certificate
Being in LA skincare boutique: (1) 75-minute facial plus assorted skincare products
Bliss Beach: $250 Little Lounge Half Day gift card
Center Theatre Group: Mark Taper Forum: "Four Tickets - Performance of
Primary Trust on June 6 at 8 p.m.
Cornerstone Wellness - Cannabis Basket
Earloom Co: In-home Medical Ear Piercing
Hollywood Bowl: Box at the Bowl for Wes Anderson Music
LA Clippers Package
Le Dräq + Orsa & Winston crawl, champagne and hors d’œuvres at Le Dräq and dinner at Orsa and Winston with wine pairings
Life Lumina: Shamanic Healing Session / House Cleansing - 90 min session
Magic Castle: Four VIP passes
Moxie Karaoke & Lounge: (2) packages of private room karaoke
Netflix is a Joke Fest - Justin Willman, Four Tickets - Justin Willman magician performance, May 8 @ 7pm - Wilshire Ebell Theatre
Pool Party at the DiMartino Pool!
Summer of Surf Camp Gift Certificate
Tao Nyeu Gift Basket
Ugg Gift Card
Union gift card
Val Wright Consulting - 3 Signed Books + A 20‑minute virtual Ask Me Anything call with me, for a senior leader, founder, or entrepreneur, focused on any aspect of growth, innovation, AI, or your career
Wine bottle: Patrimony Cabernet Sauvignon 2016, 750 ml bottle, red wine from Paso Robles.
Tom Sawyer Camps: Two gift cards, each for two consecutive Saturday camps
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