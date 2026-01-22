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Ravens Boys Baseball

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Sales closed

Ravens Boys Baseball's Silent Auction

Silent Auction #1 item
Silent Auction #1
$50

Starting bid

One Double (back amd seat) heated stadium seat and blanket. Value $125 starting bid $50 donated by Auen Family

Ravens Gear item
Ravens Gear
$50

Starting bid

Ravens Gear (included 2Xl ravens baseball jacket 3 hats, 3 size Large tshirts, 2XL ravens baseball hooded tshirt) Value $150 starting bid $50 donated by ravens baseball

Silent Auction #3 item
Silent Auction #3
$100

Starting bid

Landscape border Value $200 starting bid $100 donated by Guadagnoli family

Silent Auction #4 item
Silent Auction #4
$25

Starting bid

Tea for 2 (includes tea kettle gourmet teas, honey, honey pot, tea cups) value $100 starting bid $25 Donated Auen

Silent Auction #5 item
Silent Auction #5
$75

Starting bid

Drinks well with others (includes whiskey, decanter, whiskey glasses, shot glasses, cocktail smoker, ice cube maker, cigars, cigar cutter. Value $200 starting bid $75 donated by Auen

Silent Auction #6 item
Silent Auction #6
$50

Starting bid

It’s a gift certificate for a month of tanning and a bottle of tanning lotion. I’ll put it in a little bag. It’s a $150 retail value starting bid $50. Salon is Tan & Tone in Northglenn. Donated by Drybread Family

Silent Auction #7 item
Silent Auction #7
$75

Starting bid

Game day ready mom baseball bag (includes Stanley cup, snacks, portable charger, charging cords, snack box, first aid kit, hand sanitizer, much more) value $200 starting bid $75

Silent Auction #8 item
Silent Auction #8
$50

Starting bid

50,000 BTU Patio Heater for Outdoor Use With Double-Layer Stainless Steel Burner Estimated value $150 starting bid $50

Silent Auction #9 item
Silent Auction #9
$90

Starting bid

a full service maintenance on an HVAC system (furnace and A/C) with a filter change and light cleaning. Value $209 starting bid $90 donated by Lopez family

Silent Auction # 10 item
Silent Auction # 10
$50

Starting bid

New You Gift certificate in Brighton.


Full body consultation & One body sculpting treatment plus a facial and red light treatment. Value $179 starting bid $50

Silent Auction #11 item
Silent Auction #11
$50

Starting bid

Rockies Gift bag: 2 Rockies tickets, Rockies tote bag, Todd Helton Bobblehead, Rockies shirt (XL) and 4-pack Rockies Coaster set. Estimated value $150

Silent Auction #12 item
Silent Auction #12
$75

Starting bid

Personal training package (in their home or my home gym) valued at $250 bid starts at $75. Donated by the Rivera family


1 hour consult with 2 x 1 hour sessions.


Consultation will include circumference and body fat measurements (if desired) along with a full health history review and goal setting. The personal training sessions will include a one hour full body strength training and a handout that can then be followed on your own.

Silent Auction #13 item
Silent Auction #13
$50

Starting bid

10-Class Punch Card | In-Home Group Personal Training


Get fit with motivating group workouts in a home-based training environment off 136th and Quebec, Thornton, CO. Value at $200 starting bid $50


Classes offered Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 5:30–6:30 AM.
Use your classes at your convenience.
Punch card expires within 6 months.


For more details call Sharlyne Rivera
312-982-1398

Silent Auction #14 item
Silent Auction #14
$40

Starting bid

Blinged out Ravens hat, baseball tumbler, game day jean jacket (XL). $100 value starting bid $40

Silent Auction #15 item
Silent Auction #15
$40

Starting bid

Dingers snap back baseball hat, baseball tumbler, baseball game day jean jacket (XL). $100 value starting bid $40

Silent Auction #16 item
Silent Auction #16
$50

Starting bid

Treadmill 3.75HP Treadmill 300lb Capacity, Incline Folding Treadmill, 64+7 Smart Program, 7.5MPH Speed, Smart APP Control, Treadmill for Home Jogging Walking w/ HiFi Speakers, Free Knee Pads. $200 value starting bid $50. Donated by Guadagnoli family

Silent Auction #17 item
Silent Auction #17
$40

Starting bid

Travel warm/cold cooler

$50 Gift card Texas Roadhouse

$50 Gift card Canes


Donated by Perez family

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