Ravens Boys Baseball's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
One Double (back amd seat) heated stadium seat and blanket. Value $125 starting bid $50 donated by Auen Family
Starting bid
Ravens Gear (included 2Xl ravens baseball jacket 3 hats, 3 size Large tshirts, 2XL ravens baseball hooded tshirt) Value $150 starting bid $50 donated by ravens baseball
Starting bid
Landscape border Value $200 starting bid $100 donated by Guadagnoli family
Starting bid
Tea for 2 (includes tea kettle gourmet teas, honey, honey pot, tea cups) value $100 starting bid $25 Donated Auen
Starting bid
Drinks well with others (includes whiskey, decanter, whiskey glasses, shot glasses, cocktail smoker, ice cube maker, cigars, cigar cutter. Value $200 starting bid $75 donated by Auen
Starting bid
It’s a gift certificate for a month of tanning and a bottle of tanning lotion. I’ll put it in a little bag. It’s a $150 retail value starting bid $50. Salon is Tan & Tone in Northglenn. Donated by Drybread Family
Starting bid
Game day ready mom baseball bag (includes Stanley cup, snacks, portable charger, charging cords, snack box, first aid kit, hand sanitizer, much more) value $200 starting bid $75
Starting bid
50,000 BTU Patio Heater for Outdoor Use With Double-Layer Stainless Steel Burner Estimated value $150 starting bid $50
Starting bid
a full service maintenance on an HVAC system (furnace and A/C) with a filter change and light cleaning. Value $209 starting bid $90 donated by Lopez family
Starting bid
New You Gift certificate in Brighton.
Full body consultation & One body sculpting treatment plus a facial and red light treatment. Value $179 starting bid $50
Starting bid
Rockies Gift bag: 2 Rockies tickets, Rockies tote bag, Todd Helton Bobblehead, Rockies shirt (XL) and 4-pack Rockies Coaster set. Estimated value $150
Starting bid
Personal training package (in their home or my home gym) valued at $250 bid starts at $75. Donated by the Rivera family
1 hour consult with 2 x 1 hour sessions.
Consultation will include circumference and body fat measurements (if desired) along with a full health history review and goal setting. The personal training sessions will include a one hour full body strength training and a handout that can then be followed on your own.
Starting bid
10-Class Punch Card | In-Home Group Personal Training
Get fit with motivating group workouts in a home-based training environment off 136th and Quebec, Thornton, CO. Value at $200 starting bid $50
Classes offered Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 5:30–6:30 AM.
Use your classes at your convenience.
Punch card expires within 6 months.
For more details call Sharlyne Rivera
312-982-1398
Starting bid
Blinged out Ravens hat, baseball tumbler, game day jean jacket (XL). $100 value starting bid $40
Starting bid
Dingers snap back baseball hat, baseball tumbler, baseball game day jean jacket (XL). $100 value starting bid $40
Starting bid
Treadmill 3.75HP Treadmill 300lb Capacity, Incline Folding Treadmill, 64+7 Smart Program, 7.5MPH Speed, Smart APP Control, Treadmill for Home Jogging Walking w/ HiFi Speakers, Free Knee Pads. $200 value starting bid $50. Donated by Guadagnoli family
Starting bid
Travel warm/cold cooler
$50 Gift card Texas Roadhouse
$50 Gift card Canes
Donated by Perez family
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!