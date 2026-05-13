Ravens Girls & Boys Basketball Golf Tournament 2026

For $5 per toss (maximum of 4 tosses per person $20)

(max 16 tosses per team )



You can lower your score by-

Make 2 on the board or in the hole, lower your score by 1

Make all 4 on the board or in the hole, lower your score by 2 score by

Maximum of lowering your score by 2 as a team!!!!

$5 per toss