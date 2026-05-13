Ravens Girls Basketball Program

Hosted by

Ravens Girls Basketball Program

About this event

Ravens Girls & Boys Basketball Golf Tournament 2026

4380 W 144th Ave

Broomfield, CO 80023, USA

Title Sponsor
$4,000

*TITLE // $4,000
2 Foursomes
Includes Platinum, Gold, Silver &
Total of 4 banners displayed at the school during the 2024-2025 School Year

Platinum Sponsor
$2,900

PLATINUM// $2,900
1 Foursome
Includes Gold, Silver
3 Banners displayed in the Ravens gym & Football or Baseball field
Business announced & thanked at ALL Home games 2024-2025
Option to staff a promotional table on the course

Gold Sponsor
$2,300

GOLD // $2,300
1 Foursome
Includes Silver
2 *Banners displayed in the ravens Gym option to bring one for the registration table & luncheon
Sponsorship mentioned at luncheon & at all 2024-2025 home games

Silver Sponsor
$1,700

SILVER // $1,700
1 Foursome
1 banner in the gym
Breakfast and lunch
Company logo sign placed on a tee box Logo on event sponsor banner
Sponsorship mentioned at luncheon
1 table at our community event
1 table at 1 home game

Foursome
$600

THANK YOU for coming to play with us !!!

Tickets for a chance at a prize (anyone can purchase)
$5

tickets are $5 each or 5 tickets for $20. when you select 4 tickets we will throw in a bonus ticket for you!!!

Liquor Putting Game Morning only- for golfers & volunteers
$10

Putt on the putting green and if you hit a bottle of liquor you get to take it home. limit 1 bottle per putt.

Jello Shot Donation- for golfers & volunteers only
$5

Jello shots a recommended donation of $5 each or 3 for $10

Mulligans- For golfers only
$5

$5 each or 5 for $20
Limit 5 mulligans per player

Fruit By the Foot for putting- for golfers only
$10

limit 1 fruit by the foot per player to reduce your putting!

Toilet hole longest drive- for golfers only
$10

For $10 donation to our teams you get a chance at winning a 50/50 cash split

$10 per drive Per person!

Corn hole- for golfers only
$5

For $5 per toss (maximum of 4 tosses per person $20)
(max 16 tosses per team )

You can lower your score by-
Make 2 on the board or in the hole, lower your score by 1
Make all 4 on the board or in the hole, lower your score by 2 score by
Maximum of lowering your score by 2 as a team!!!!
$5 per toss

Basketball game- for golfers only
$10

For $10 you can play our basketball game. $10 per shot taken. Shoot & Make a free throw get 1 point off your score, shoot & make a 3 pointer get 2 points off your score. MAX of 2 points off your score.

Dice Game - for golfers Only
$5

$5 per roll! Roll Doubles get 2 points off your score, roll 10 plus get 1 point off your score. Limits of 2 point deduction!

Add a donation for Ravens Girls Basketball Program

$

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