Ravens Girls & Boys Basketball Golf Tournament 2026

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About this event
*TITLE // $4,000
2 Foursomes
Includes Platinum, Gold, Silver &
Total of 4 banners displayed at the school during the 2024-2025 School Year
PLATINUM// $2,900
1 Foursome
Includes Gold, Silver
3 Banners displayed in the Ravens gym & Football or Baseball field
Business announced & thanked at ALL Home games 2024-2025
Option to staff a promotional table on the course
GOLD // $2,300
1 Foursome
Includes Silver
2 *Banners displayed in the ravens Gym option to bring one for the registration table & luncheon
Sponsorship mentioned at luncheon & at all 2024-2025 home games
SILVER // $1,700
1 Foursome
1 banner in the gym
Breakfast and lunch
Company logo sign placed on a tee box Logo on event sponsor banner
Sponsorship mentioned at luncheon
1 table at our community event
1 table at 1 home game
THANK YOU for coming to play with us !!!
tickets are $5 each or 5 tickets for $20. when you select 4 tickets we will throw in a bonus ticket for you!!!
Putt on the putting green and if you hit a bottle of liquor you get to take it home. limit 1 bottle per putt.
Jello shots a recommended donation of $5 each or 3 for $10
$5 each or 5 for $20
Limit 5 mulligans per player
limit 1 fruit by the foot per player to reduce your putting!
For $10 donation to our teams you get a chance at winning a 50/50 cash split
$10 per drive Per person!
For $5 per toss (maximum of 4 tosses per person $20)
(max 16 tosses per team )
You can lower your score by-
Make 2 on the board or in the hole, lower your score by 1
Make all 4 on the board or in the hole, lower your score by 2 score by
Maximum of lowering your score by 2 as a team!!!!
$5 per toss
For $10 you can play our basketball game. $10 per shot taken. Shoot & Make a free throw get 1 point off your score, shoot & make a 3 pointer get 2 points off your score. MAX of 2 points off your score.
$5 per roll! Roll Doubles get 2 points off your score, roll 10 plus get 1 point off your score. Limits of 2 point deduction!
$
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