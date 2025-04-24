Ravens Girls Basketball Banner program 2025-2026

4 banners item
4 banners
$2,500

4 banners displayed during the 2025-2026 School year. Gym, Football Field, baseball Field & a Prime banner on Quebec st !
option to host a table at up to 2 home games & at our Community day event
Business Recognition at all Home Games

3 banners item
3 banners
$2,000

3 banners displayed during the 2025-2026 School year. Gym, Baseball Field & Football field
option to host a table at up to 2 home games & at our Community day event
Business Recognition at all Home Games

2 Banners item
2 Banners
$1,400

2 Banners Displayed in the Ravens gym & Football Field during the 2025-2026 school year

1 banner item
1 banner
$750

I banner displayed in the Ravens Gym during the 2025-2026 school year

1 banner in the GYM- Golf tournament Sponsor ADD ON
$500

1 banner displayed in the Ravens gym for the remainder of the 2025-2026 school year

1 Large Banner on Yosemite st tennis courts
$1,000

1 Large banner on the Yosemite st tennis courts for the remainder of the 2025-2026 school year.

