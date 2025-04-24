Ravens Girls Basketball Banner program 2025-2026

4 banners displayed during the 2025-2026 School year. Gym, Football Field, baseball Field & a Prime banner on Quebec st !
option to host a table at up to 2 home games & at our Community day event
Business Recognition at all Home Games
3 banners displayed during the 2025-2026 School year. Gym, Baseball Field & Football field
option to host a table at up to 2 home games & at our Community day event
Business Recognition at all Home Games
2 Banners Displayed in the Ravens gym & Football Field during the 2025-2026 school year
I banner displayed in the Ravens Gym during the 2025-2026 school year
1 banner displayed in the Ravens gym for the remainder of the 2025-2026 school year
1 Large banner on the Yosemite st tennis courts for the remainder of the 2025-2026 school year.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing