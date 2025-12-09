Ravens Lacrosse Club Inc

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Ravens Lacrosse Club Inc

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Ravens Lacrosse Club Inc's Sponsorship Opportunity

Big Bird Tier
$1,000

Big Bird Tier includes recognition on the following Raven's products:
Logo on Website
Logo on Sponsorship Pamphlet
Logo on Front of Game Jersey
Weekly Ad Post on Raven's Socials
Super Grande Wing Flag
Logo on Media Wall (Big Bird Section)
Logo on 3'x8' Banner

0
Little Bird Tier
$500

Little Bird Tier includes recognition on the following Raven's products:
Big Bird Tier includes recognition on the following Raven's products:
Logo on Website
Logo on Sponsorship Pamphlet
Logo on Back of Game Jersey
Monthly Ad Post on Raven's Socials
Grande Wing Flag
Logo on Media Wall (Little Bird Section)

0
Add a donation for Ravens Lacrosse Club Inc

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