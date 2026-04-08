RAW CAMP SERIES- NORTHEAST

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About this event
Compete against top athletes in your class while developing position-specific skills across all positions. This camp includes verified combine testing, performance metrics, and competitive 1v1 drills designed to build technique, confidence, and game readiness.
Athletes will also learn directly from special guests KJ Duff and Naeshaun Montgomery, gaining insight from high-level players in a competitive, high-energy environment.
Designed for serious athletes looking to elevate their game, this camp features verified combine testing, performance metrics, and high-level 1v1 competition across all positions. Train and compete against top talent in your class while sharpening your technique and game readiness.
Special guests KJ Duff and Naeshaun Montgomery will be on-site, providing mentorship, coaching, and real insight into what it takes to perform at the next level. Athletes will also gain valuable exposure and evaluation opportunities.
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