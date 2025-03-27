Raw Talent Performing Arts- Summer Camp 2025- June-August

🌞 Early Bird Savings! We’re excited to offer a special $150 discount for families who pay their full Summer Camp fee of $750 by May 31st! This early bird rate helps you save while securing your child’s spot for an unforgettable summer of arts, entrepreneurship, STEM, and weekly adventures. Take advantage of the savings—and get ready for a summer to remember!

🌞 Early Bird Savings! We’re excited to offer a special $150 discount for families who pay their full Summer Camp fee of $750 by May 31st! This early bird rate helps you save while securing your child’s spot for an unforgettable summer of arts, entrepreneurship, STEM, and weekly adventures. Take advantage of the savings—and get ready for a summer to remember!

More details...