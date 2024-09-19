The Elite Edge Dance Academy 2025-2026- Season

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
This $25 non-refundable registration fee secures your dancer’s spot for Season 4 at Elite Edge Dance Academy. It covers administrative processing, enrollment materials, and ensures your dancer is officially registered for classes.
✨ Thank you for completing your dancer’s registration and joining the Elite Edge family for Season 4!
This payment covers one month of training for Season 4 at Elite Edge Dance Academy. Tuition includes weekly classes in contemporary ballet, jazz, majorette, tap, strength training, and conditioning.
✨ Thank you for investing in your dancer’s growth and artistry with Elite Edge Dance Academy!
This one-time $778 payment covers the complete Season 4 Team Apparel Package for Elite Edge Dance Academy dancers. The package includes all required branded team gear such as jackets, joggers, tees, and additional apparel items designed for team representation and unity.
✨ Thank you for supporting our dancers in looking and representing Elite Edge with pride!
This $50 fee per show covers the administrative and technical costs associated with Elite Edge Dance Academy’s performances. It ensures that dancers have access to proper stage management, lighting, and event coordination for a professional performance experience.
This $25 fee per dancer covers registration and participation costs for parades during Season 4. The fee supports parade entry, logistics, and related administrative expenses.
This outline the full payment for season for 9 months x $75 monthly payment.
