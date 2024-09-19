The Elite Edge Dance Academy 2025-2026- Season

This $25 non-refundable registration fee secures your dancer’s spot for Season 4 at Elite Edge Dance Academy. It covers administrative processing, enrollment materials, and ensures your dancer is officially registered for classes.

One-time payment due at the start of the season

Required for all dancers to begin participation

Does not apply toward monthly tuition, uniforms, or performance fees

✨ Thank you for completing your dancer’s registration and joining the Elite Edge family for Season 4!