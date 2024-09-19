The Elite Edge Dance Academy 2025-2026- Season

Elite Edge Dance Academy – One-Time Registration Fee
$25

This $25 non-refundable registration fee secures your dancer’s spot for Season 4 at Elite Edge Dance Academy. It covers administrative processing, enrollment materials, and ensures your dancer is officially registered for classes.

  • One-time payment due at the start of the season
  • Required for all dancers to begin participation
  • Does not apply toward monthly tuition, uniforms, or performance fees

✨ Thank you for completing your dancer’s registration and joining the Elite Edge family for Season 4!

Elite Edge Dance Academy – Monthly Tuition
$75

This payment covers one month of training for Season 4 at Elite Edge Dance Academy. Tuition includes weekly classes in contemporary ballet, jazz, majorette, tap, strength training, and conditioning.

  • Tuition is $75 per month, per dancer
  • Due on the 1st of each month
  • A $15 late fee will be applied after the 5th of the month
  • Tuition does not include uniforms, apparel, costumes, or performance fees

✨ Thank you for investing in your dancer’s growth and artistry with Elite Edge Dance Academy!

Elite Edge Dance Academy – Team Apparel Package
$778

This one-time $778 payment covers the complete Season 4 Team Apparel Package for Elite Edge Dance Academy dancers. The package includes all required branded team gear such as jackets, joggers, tees, and additional apparel items designed for team representation and unity.

  • One-time payment of $778
  • Families have 90 days to complete payment (deadline: November 19, 2025)
  • Apparel must be paid in full before distribution
  • Team apparel is separate from uniforms and costumes required for classes and performances

✨ Thank you for supporting our dancers in looking and representing Elite Edge with pride!

Elite Edge Dance Academy – Performance Fee
$50

This $50 fee per show covers the administrative and technical costs associated with Elite Edge Dance Academy’s performances. It ensures that dancers have access to proper stage management, lighting, and event coordination for a professional performance experience.

  • Required for each showcase/recital
  • Due at least 60 days prior to each performance
  • Does not include costume costs
Elite Edge Dance Academy – Parade Fee
$25

This $25 fee per dancer covers registration and participation costs for parades during Season 4. The fee supports parade entry, logistics, and related administrative expenses.

  • Required for each dancer participating in parades
  • Due prior to parade participation
  • Separate from monthly tuition and uniforms
Full Payment ($675) 9x$75
$675

This outline the full payment for season for 9 months x $75 monthly payment.

$

