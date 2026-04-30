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White Mountain Riding Club

About this event

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Ray Hackett Showmanship & Mounted Clinic

516 N Main St

Lancaster, NH 03584, USA

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Auditor Saturday Ticket
$20
Prepay your auditor ticket. Oversee a full day of Showmanship and Equitation instruction.
Full Day Walk/Trot/Beginner
$100

This ticket allows you to sign up for the Walk/Trot/Beginner full day or just the morning session. If you need a stall please add below! Showmanship: 9AM Walk/Trot(Beginner) We’ll cover how to set up square, effectively walk, trot, back, and pivot. We'll also focus on the handler's positions following the quarter system to ensure a smooth and successful showmanship presentation. Come ready to learn what judges are looking for and improve! Performance/Equitation: 1 PM Walk/Trot Join us for mounted sessions focused on the rider's communication with the horse and the importance of equitation, regardless of your riding discipline. We will concentrate on achieving proper alignment, attaining a natural headset, smooth gait transitions, keeping a consistent pace, execute half halts, and incorporate breathing as a natural aid. Ring etiquette will also be explained.


Full Day Walk/Trot/Canter/Advanced
$100

This ticket allows you to sign up for the Walk/Trot/Canter/Advanced full day or just the morning session. If you need a stall please add below! Showmanship: 10:30AM We’ll cover how to set up square, effectively walk, trot, back, and pivot. We'll also focus on the handler's positions following the quarter system to ensure a smooth and successful showmanship presentation. Come ready to learn what judges are looking for and improve! Performance/Equitation: 2:30 PM Walk/Trot/Canter Join us for mounted sessions focused on the rider's communication with the horse and the importance of equitation, regardless of your riding discipline. We will concentrate on achieving proper alignment, attaining a natural headset, smooth gait transitions, keeping a consistent pace, execute half halts, and incorporate breathing as a natural aid. Ring etiquette will also be explained.

Horse Stall
$25
This will be your stall for the time you need it. You must strip everything out before leaving, including Shavings, hay, and horse waste!

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