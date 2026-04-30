Ray Hackett Showmanship & Mounted Clinic

This ticket allows you to sign up for the Walk/Trot/Beginner full day or just the morning session. If you need a stall please add below! Showmanship: 9AM Walk/Trot(Beginner) We’ll cover how to set up square, effectively walk, trot, back, and pivot. We'll also focus on the handler's positions following the quarter system to ensure a smooth and successful showmanship presentation. Come ready to learn what judges are looking for and improve! Performance/Equitation: 1 PM Walk/Trot Join us for mounted sessions focused on the rider's communication with the horse and the importance of equitation, regardless of your riding discipline. We will concentrate on achieving proper alignment, attaining a natural headset, smooth gait transitions, keeping a consistent pace, execute half halts, and incorporate breathing as a natural aid. Ring etiquette will also be explained.





