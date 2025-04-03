Ray Hernandez's Retirement Party

Upon checking out, you may be asked to support Zeffy. Know that this is the platform itself, similar to GoFundme, and not SUN Scholars Inc. or the Retirement Party. If you don't want to tip the platform, simply click "other" and enter $0. Join us to celebrate the retirement of Ray Hernandez! The celebration will take place on June 26th at Back Nine Tavern. Ray has had an incredible career in higher education, and we look forward to wishing him a rewarding, restful, and enjoyable retirement. Ray has requested that proceeds of the event be donated to a local community charity, and has selected SUN Scholars Inc., a nonprofit committed to supporting foster youth graduate college in Connecticut. The payment processing for this event has been organized via SUN's donor platform.

