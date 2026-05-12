Suicide Prevention Alliance of Chautauqua County

Hosted by

Suicide Prevention Alliance of Chautauqua County

About this event

Raynor Memorial Golf Tournament

78 Conewango Rd

Randolph, NY 14772, USA

4-Person Team Registration
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes:

  • 18 holes of golf
  • 4-person scramble entry
  • Lunch on the turn
  • Dinner following the tournament
  • Contests, raffles, and prizes

One registration covers all 4 golfers.

Team spots are secured only after payment is received. This tournament operates on a first paid, first secured basis.

Individual Golfer Registration
$125
  • 18 holes of golf
  • Lunch on the turn
  • Dinner following the tournament
  • Contests, raffles, and prizes

Individual golfers may be paired with other players based on availability.

Individual spots are secured only after payment is received.

Dinner Only Ticket
$30

Join us following the tournament for dinner, raffles, prizes, and community connection in support of local suicide prevention and mental health initiatives.


Dinner guests are encouraged to arrive between 2:30 PM – 3:00 PM as teams begin finishing play.

Hole Sponsor
$125

Support the Raynor Memorial Golf Tournament by sponsoring a hole on the course. Your business or family name will be displayed at one tee box during the event. A great way to show community support while honoring mental health and suicide prevention efforts in Chautauqua County.

Game Sponsorship
$250

Sponsor one of the tournament games or contests, such as Closest to the Pin or Longest Drive. Sponsors will receive recognition at the game location and throughout the event. Your support helps create a fun and engaging experience for participants while supporting suicide prevention initiatives and loss survivor support programs.

Lunch Sponsorship
$1,000

Help fuel our golfers and volunteers by sponsoring lunch for the tournament. Lunch Sponsors will receive special recognition during the event, signage at the lunch area, and recognition on event materials and social media. Your support directly helps make this event possible while supporting year-round suicide prevention and grief support efforts.

Dinner Sponsorship
$3,000

Become the featured Dinner Sponsor for the Raynor Memorial Golf Tournament. This premier sponsorship includes prominent recognition during dinner and awards, signage placement, and recognition on event materials and social media. Your generosity helps support the tournament while advancing suicide prevention, mental health awareness, and support for loss survivors throughout Chautauqua County.

Add a donation for Suicide Prevention Alliance of Chautauqua County

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