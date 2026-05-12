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About this event
Includes:
One registration covers all 4 golfers.
Team spots are secured only after payment is received. This tournament operates on a first paid, first secured basis.
Individual golfers may be paired with other players based on availability.
Individual spots are secured only after payment is received.
Join us following the tournament for dinner, raffles, prizes, and community connection in support of local suicide prevention and mental health initiatives.
Dinner guests are encouraged to arrive between 2:30 PM – 3:00 PM as teams begin finishing play.
Support the Raynor Memorial Golf Tournament by sponsoring a hole on the course. Your business or family name will be displayed at one tee box during the event. A great way to show community support while honoring mental health and suicide prevention efforts in Chautauqua County.
Sponsor one of the tournament games or contests, such as Closest to the Pin or Longest Drive. Sponsors will receive recognition at the game location and throughout the event. Your support helps create a fun and engaging experience for participants while supporting suicide prevention initiatives and loss survivor support programs.
Help fuel our golfers and volunteers by sponsoring lunch for the tournament. Lunch Sponsors will receive special recognition during the event, signage at the lunch area, and recognition on event materials and social media. Your support directly helps make this event possible while supporting year-round suicide prevention and grief support efforts.
Become the featured Dinner Sponsor for the Raynor Memorial Golf Tournament. This premier sponsorship includes prominent recognition during dinner and awards, signage placement, and recognition on event materials and social media. Your generosity helps support the tournament while advancing suicide prevention, mental health awareness, and support for loss survivors throughout Chautauqua County.
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