Razem Polish Association Of Utah

Offered by

Razem Polish Association Of Utah

About the memberships

Razem Polish Association Of Utah's Membership 2026

Single Membership
$15

Renews yearly on: December 31

E mail list and all events free or discounted with membership.

Family Membership
$30

Renews yearly on: December 31

E mail list and all events free or discounted with membership.

Single Student/Senior
$12.50

Renews yearly on: December 31

Discounts for full time students or adults age 62+

Senior/Student Family
$25

Renews yearly on: December 31

Discounts for full time students or adults age 62+

Email Only Membership-Free
Free

Renews yearly on: December 31

This will put you on our mailing list. No events will be included at the discounted member rates.

Add a donation for Razem Polish Association Of Utah

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!