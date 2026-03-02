Razzle At Dazzle 2026: Sain't Misbehavin'

About this event
Ticket includes: General admission side view - Stage floor seating (chair & table). *Please note there is a two item minimum food and/or drink order per person not included in the ticket price.*
Ticket includes: General admission side view - Premium seating (padded banquette) - $30 donation to Foothills Community Choir - Donor recognition on our website. *Please note there is a two item minimum food and/or drink order per person not included in the ticket price.*
Ticket includes: Reserved center view - Stage floor seating (chair & table) - $60 donation to Foothills Community Choir - Donor recognition on FCC's website and event program. *Please note there is a two item minimum food and/or drink order per person not included in the ticket price.*
Ticket includes: Reserved center view - Premium seating (padded banquette) - $95 donation to Foothills Community Choir - Donor recognition on FCC's website and event program - Two drink tickets - $25 FCC merchandise credit.
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