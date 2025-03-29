Razzle At Dazzle 2025

Ticket includes: General admission side view - Stage floor seating (chair & table). *Please note there is a two item minimum food and/or drink order per person not included in the ticket price.*
Soloist
$50
Ticket includes: General admission side view - Premium seating (padded banquette) - $25 donation to Foothills Community Choir - Donor recognition on our website. *Please note there is a two item minimum food and/or drink order per person not included in the ticket price.*
Crescendo
$75
Ticket includes: Reserved center view - Stage floor seating (chair & table) - $50 donation to Foothills Community Choir - Donor recognition on FCC's website and event program. *Please note there is a two item minimum food and/or drink order per person not included in the ticket price.*
Fortissimo
$100
Ticket includes: Reserved center view - Premium seating (padded banquette) - $50 donation to Foothills Community Choir - Donor recognition on FCC's website and event program - Two drink tickets.
