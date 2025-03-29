Razzle At Dazzle 2025

Ticket includes: General admission side view - Premium seating (padded banquette) - $25 donation to Foothills Community Choir - Donor recognition on our website. *Please note there is a two item minimum food and/or drink order per person not included in the ticket price.*

Ticket includes: General admission side view - Premium seating (padded banquette) - $25 donation to Foothills Community Choir - Donor recognition on our website. *Please note there is a two item minimum food and/or drink order per person not included in the ticket price.*

seeMoreDetailsMobile