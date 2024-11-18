RB Productions Sponsorship and Advertisement

Our SEASON SPONSOR ($5,000) Package Includes:
Recognition: Your name featured in our pre-show slideshow for the entire season and mentioned in our opening speech.
Digital Presence: Company logo with a link displayed on our website.
Complimentary Tickets: 10 tickets for each production during the season to distribute as you choose.
Prominent Branding: A banner displayed in the lobby and inside the Chubb Theater for the entire season.
Advertising: A full-page color ad in our program.
Visibility: A GOBO projection of your logo displayed before each show.
Program Sponsor
$2,500
No expiration
Our PROGRAM SPONSOR ($2,500) Package Includes:
Prime Placement: Your logo featured on the front cover of our program.
Complimentary Tickets: 5 tickets per performance.
Recognition: Your name mentioned in the pre-show speech.
Show Sponsor
$1,500
No expiration
Our SHOW SPONSOR ($1,500) Package Includes:
Recognition: Your name featured on the pre-show slideshow and mentioned during the opening speech for the show you sponsor.
Digital Presence: Your company listed on our website.
Complimentary Tickets: 10 tickets to the show you sponsor.
Prominent Branding: A banner displayed in the lobby during your show week and inside the theater for the season.
Advertising: Your logo included in the pre-show slideshow and a full-page ad in our program.
Set Sponsor
$1,000
No expiration
Our SET SPONSOR ($1,000) Package Includes:
Advertising: A full-page ad in our program.
Recognition: Your name mentioned in the pre-show speech and featured in the pre-show slideshow.
Branding: A small banner displayed in the lobby.
Visibility: Your logo included in the pre-show slideshow.
Complimentary Tickets: 2 tickets to each performance.
Drop Sponsor
$750
No expiration
Our DROP SPONSOR ($750) Package Includes:
Branding: A banner displayed in the lobby.
Advertising: A full-page ad in our program.
Recognition: Your name mentioned in the pre-show speech.
Costume Sponsor
$500
No expiration
Our COSTUME SPONSOR ($500) Package Includes:
Branding: A small banner displayed in the lobby.
Visibility: Your ad featured in the pre-show slideshow.
Program Advertising: A half-page ad in our program.
Print Advertisement (Full Page)
$250
No expiration
FULL PAGE AD
8” x 5”
Print Advertisement (Half Page)
$150
No expiration
HALF PAGE AD
4” x 5”
Print Advertisement (Quarter Page)
$75
No expiration
QUARTER PAGE AD
4” x 2.5”
