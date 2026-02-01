RBSAA Silent Auction

Hosted by
Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the Total Wine & More classroom. Learn about the grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste several premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region you choose. A wine expert will present and discus each delicious wine during this two-hour class. Cheers!
Enjoy a Private Wine Class for up to 20 People ($300 value)
Starting bid
3 × $25 Gift Certificates from Chefs International
Enjoy a night out (or three!) at some of the Jersey Shore’s most popular restaurants.
Chefs International has generously donated three (3) $25 gift certificates — redeemable at any of their 12 locations across Monmouth and Ocean County.
Whether you're craving waterfront seafood, casual tavern vibes, or classic American fare, this package gives you plenty of options.
Participating Restaurants:
• The Wharfside Seafood & Patio Bar – Point Pleasant Beach
• The Lobster Shanty – Point Pleasant Beach
• Water Street Bar & Grille – Toms River
• Escondido – Freehold
• 9th Ave Pier – Belmar
• Marina Grille – Belmar
• Anchor Tavern – Belmar
• Frankie’s Bar & Grille – Point Pleasant Beach
• Moore’s Tavern & Sports Bar – Freehold
• The Cabin Restaurant – Freehold
• Baker’s American Bar & Grille – Monroe
• Rod’s Tavern – Sea Girt
📍 Valid at any Chefs International location
💵 Total Value: $75
Perfect for a summer night at the Shore or a cozy local dinner.
Bid high, dine well, and support Rutgers Business School student success.
Starting bid
May 10, 2026 | 3:00 PM
Experience world-class dance from the best seats in the house.
Enjoy two (2) front row tickets to see the legendary Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater live at NJPAC on Sunday, May 10, 2026 at 3:00 PM.
Alvin Ailey is internationally celebrated for powerful, athletic, and emotionally moving performances that blend modern dance, ballet, jazz, and cultural storytelling. Seeing this iconic company from the front row offers an unforgettable, up-close perspective of the artistry and energy that has captivated audiences worldwide.
📍 Venue: New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), Newark, NJ
🎟️ Quantity: 2 Front Row Seats
📅 Date & Time: May 10, 2026 | 3:00 PM
Perfect for:
• A memorable Mother’s Day weekend gift
• A special date night
• Dance lovers and performing arts enthusiasts
• A unique cultural experience in the heart of Newark
Bid high, enjoy an extraordinary performance, and support Rutgers Business School student success.
Starting bid
👜 Michael Kors Aria Large Tote
Elevate your everyday style with this elegant Michael Kors Aria Large Tote in Natural canvas with rich tan leather trim.
Designed for both fashion and function, this spacious tote is perfect for work, travel, or weekend outings. The neutral canvas pairs beautifully with classic leather detailing, while the polished MK logo hardware adds a refined finish.
Features:
• Natural canvas with tan leather trim
• Durable double leather shoulder straps
• Spacious interior for daily essentials
• Signature Michael Kors hardware detailing
This versatile designer tote transitions effortlessly from office to shore to evening out — making it a timeless addition to any wardrobe.
💎 Retail Value: $268
Bid high, carry luxury, and support Rutgers Business School student success.
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special to a classic fine dining experience with this $200 gift card to The Capital Grille, one of the nation’s most acclaimed steakhouse restaurants.
Whether it’s a business dinner, celebration, date night, or simply an elevated night out, The Capital Grille is known for its dry-aged steaks, fresh seafood, award-winning wine list, and impeccable service.
This gift card is valid at any Capital Grille location nationwide, giving you the flexibility to enjoy a top-tier steakhouse experience wherever you are.
Why this is a great item:
• Renowned steakhouse dining with premium steaks & seafood
• Perfect for special occasions or entertaining
• Elegant atmosphere + exceptional service
• Convenient redemption at all Capital Grille locations
📍 Visit: https://www.thecapitalgrille.com/locations/all-locations
Bid to enjoy a memorable evening, and support Rutgers Business School student success.
