RBSAA Silent Auction

Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the Total Wine & More classroom. Learn about the grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste several premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region you choose. A wine expert will present and discus each delicious wine during this two-hour class. Cheers!





Enjoy a Private Wine Class for up to 20 People ($300 value)