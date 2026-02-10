Creators Multimedia Group INC

Hosted by

Creators Multimedia Group INC

About this event

RC || HG (copy)

Essential
$35

Fuel the movement and receive the Essential Tee featuring the pressed RCHG logo.

Creator
$65

Wear the uniform of the initiative with the Movement Tee, featuring the vertical "CREATORS" spine graphic.

Anchor
$100

Secure the premium Heavyweight Hoodie featuring an embroidered RCHG logo and high-density "Breathe/Recharge" back graphic.

Insight Partner
$500

Sponsor the Orange Chair street series. Your brand is featured as a "Presented By" partner in our community-led interviews.

Movement Partner
$2,500

A premium media advocacy partnership. Includes a "Founding Partner" credit on all 2026 films and a featured 4–6 episode content flight.

Add a donation for Creators Multimedia Group INC

$

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