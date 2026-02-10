RC || HG (copy)

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About this event
Fuel the movement and receive the Essential Tee featuring the pressed RCHG logo.
Wear the uniform of the initiative with the Movement Tee, featuring the vertical "CREATORS" spine graphic.
Secure the premium Heavyweight Hoodie featuring an embroidered RCHG logo and high-density "Breathe/Recharge" back graphic.
Sponsor the Orange Chair street series. Your brand is featured as a "Presented By" partner in our community-led interviews.
A premium media advocacy partnership. Includes a "Founding Partner" credit on all 2026 films and a featured 4–6 episode content flight.
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