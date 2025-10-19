Hosted by

Rainbow Chorale Of Delaware Inc

About this event

Sales closed

RCD Auction Part 2 of 4; Scenes, Delaware, Nature & Abstract 2

Pick-up location

We will arrange for pickup after Auction End. You may also call/text Kim @ 302.753.2162.

Scenes 1 item
Scenes 1
$40

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Scenes 2 item
Scenes 2
$40

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Scenes 3 item
Scenes 3
$40

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Scenes 4 item
Scenes 4
$40

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Scenes 6 item
Scenes 6
$40

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Scenes 7 item
Scenes 7
$40

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Scenes 8 item
Scenes 8
$40

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Scenes 9 item
Scenes 9
$30

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Scenes 10 item
Scenes 10
$35

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Scenes 13 item
Scenes 13
$40

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Scenes 15 item
Scenes 15
$30

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Scenes 16 item
Scenes 16
$30

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Scenes 17 item
Scenes 17
$40

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Delaware Scenes 1 item
Delaware Scenes 1
$40

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Delaware Scenes 2 Valley Garden Archway item
Delaware Scenes 2 Valley Garden Archway
$35

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Delaware Scenes 3 item
Delaware Scenes 3
$40

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Delaware Scenes 6 item
Delaware Scenes 6
$30

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Nature 1 item
Nature 1
$30

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Nature 3 item
Nature 3
$40

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Nature 4 item
Nature 4
$30

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Nature 5 item
Nature 5
$40

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Nature 6 item
Nature 6
$30

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Nature 10 item
Nature 10
$40

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Nature 12 item
Nature 12
$35

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Abstract 2 item
Abstract 2
$40

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Abstract 3 item
Abstract 3
$30

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Abstract 4 item
Abstract 4
$30

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Abstract 5 Purple Opening item
Abstract 5 Purple Opening
$30

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Abstract 6 item
Abstract 6
$30

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Abstract 7 item
Abstract 7
$35

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Abstract 10 item
Abstract 10
$35

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Abstract 11 item
Abstract 11
$40

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Abstract 12 item
Abstract 12
$40

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Abstract 13 item
Abstract 13
$40

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Abstract 14 item
Abstract 14
$30

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!