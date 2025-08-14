Hosted by

Rainbow Chorale Of Delaware Inc

About this event

Sales closed

RCD Auction Part 4 of 4; Florals & Still Life

Pick-up location

We will arrange for pickup after Auction End. You may also call/text Kim @ 302.753.2162.

Floral 1 item
Floral 1
$40

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Floral 2 item
Floral 2
$40

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Floral 3 item
Floral 3
$30

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Floral 4 item
Floral 4
$40

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Floral 5 item
Floral 5
$40

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Floral 6 item
Floral 6
$40

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Floral 7 item
Floral 7
$40

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Floral 8 item
Floral 8
$40

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Floral 9 item
Floral 9
$40

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Floral 10 item
Floral 10
$40

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Floral 11 item
Floral 11
$40

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Floral 12 item
Floral 12
$40

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Floral 13 item
Floral 13
$40

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Floral 14 item
Floral 14
$40

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Floral 15 item
Floral 15
$40

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Floral 16 item
Floral 16
$40

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Floral 17 item
Floral 17
$40

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Floral 18 item
Floral 18
$40

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Floral 19 item
Floral 19
$30

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Floral 20 item
Floral 20
$30

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Floral 21 item
Floral 21
$30

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Floral 22 item
Floral 22
$35

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Still Life 1 item
Still Life 1
$30

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Still Life 2 item
Still Life 2
$30

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Still Life 3 item
Still Life 3
$40

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

FigureStill Life 4 item
FigureStill Life 4
$40

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Still Life 5 item
Still Life 5
$40

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Still Life 6 item
Still Life 6
$40

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Still Life 7 item
Still Life 7
$40

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Still Life 8 item
Still Life 8
$40

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Still Life 9 item
Still Life 9
$30

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Still Life 10 item
Still Life 10
$35

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Still Life 11 item
Still Life 11
$35

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Still Life 12 item
Still Life 12
$35

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Still Life 13 item
Still Life 13
$40

Starting bid

All sizes are approximate; any shadows or poor representation are the fault of the photographer. All copyrights are held by the original artist, Riva Brown.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!