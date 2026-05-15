RCF Mulligan, Raffle & Major Prizes Hub

About this event
🎯 Give your team an edge and make every shot count! Purchase the 8 Mulligan Package for the golf classic and get a few extra chances to turn those “oops” moments into birdie opportunities—all while supporting a great cause! ⛳💙
Compete for more than bragging rights! 💥⛳🎯 Test your skills in our Longest Drive, Longest Putt, and Closest to the Pin challenges for your chance to win incredible golf prizes. Crush the longest drive, drain a clutch putt, or stick it tight to the pin and prove you’ve got what it takes to come out on top. One great swing could make you a champion!
🎟️ Win Big for a Great Cause!
Grab your raffle tickets for a chance to win exciting giveaways while supporting the Riles Cancer Foundation. Every ticket helps us make a difference in the lives of those impacted by cancer. Good luck—and thank you for your support!
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