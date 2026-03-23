RCH 22 Foundation 2nd Annual Bar Crawl (2026)

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About this event
Your ticket includes an event t-shirt, koozie, drink specials at 7 East Dundee establishments, 1 game entry at each of the 3 game locations (poker not included in the Game Pass), 5 raffle entries, pre-event silent auction opportunities, and a day full of jocularity! Please note: this is a charity fundraiser and we are unable to provide refunds once tickets/passes are purchased.
*Additional raffle tickets and 50/50 tickets are available for purchase at early check in and at the event. Games without the Game Pass are $5/play each.
Your ticket includes an event t-shirt, koozie, drink specials at 7 East Dundee establishments, 5 raffle entries, pre-event silent auction opportunities, and a day full of jocularity! Please note: this is a charity fundraiser and we are unable to provide refunds once tickets are purchased.
*Additional raffle tickets and 50/50 tickets are available for purchase at early check in and at the event. Games are $5/play each.
Event T-Shirt purchase only; does not include ticket to the event. T-shirt must be picked up.
Event T-Shirt purchase only; does not include ticket to the event. T-Shirt will be shipped to the address provided
Your ticket includes an event t-shirt (only L and XL shirts are available for tickets purchased after 5/15), koozie, drink specials at 7 East Dundee establishments, 1 game entry at each of the 3 game locations (poker not included in the Game Pass), 5 raffle entries, pre-event silent auction opportunities, and a day full of jocularity! Please note: this is a charity fundraiser and we are unable to provide refunds once tickets/passes are purchased.
*Additional raffle tickets and 50/50 tickets are available for purchase at early check in and at the event. Games without the Game Pass are $5/play each.
Your ticket includes an event t-shirt (only L and XL shirts are available for tickets purchased after 5/15), koozie, drink specials at 7 East Dundee establishments, 5 raffle entries, pre-event silent auction opportunities, and a day full of jocularity! Please note: this is a charity fundraiser and we are unable to provide refunds once tickets are purchased.
*Additional raffle tickets and 50/50 tickets are available for purchase at early check in and at the event. Games are $5/play each.
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