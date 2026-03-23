RCH 22 Foundation

Hosted by

RCH 22 Foundation

About this event

RCH 22 Foundation 2nd Annual Bar Crawl (2026)

102 N River St

East Dundee, IL 60118, USA

General Admission + Game Pass - Early Bird
$32
Available until May 15

Your ticket includes an event t-shirt, koozie, drink specials at 7 East Dundee establishments, 1 game entry at each of the 3 game locations (poker not included in the Game Pass), 5 raffle entries, pre-event silent auction opportunities, and a day full of jocularity! Please note: this is a charity fundraiser and we are unable to provide refunds once tickets/passes are purchased.


*Additional raffle tickets and 50/50 tickets are available for purchase at early check in and at the event. Games without the Game Pass are $5/play each.

General Admission - Early Bird
$22
Available until May 15

Your ticket includes an event t-shirt, koozie, drink specials at 7 East Dundee establishments, 5 raffle entries, pre-event silent auction opportunities, and a day full of jocularity! Please note: this is a charity fundraiser and we are unable to provide refunds once tickets are purchased.


*Additional raffle tickets and 50/50 tickets are available for purchase at early check in and at the event. Games are $5/play each.

T-Shirt Purchase Only (no shipping)
$15

Event T-Shirt purchase only; does not include ticket to the event. T-shirt must be picked up.

T-Shirt Purchase Only (with shipping)
$25

Event T-Shirt purchase only; does not include ticket to the event. T-Shirt will be shipped to the address provided

General Admission + Game Pass (after 5/15)
$45

Your ticket includes an event t-shirt (only L and XL shirts are available for tickets purchased after 5/15), koozie, drink specials at 7 East Dundee establishments, 1 game entry at each of the 3 game locations (poker not included in the Game Pass), 5 raffle entries, pre-event silent auction opportunities, and a day full of jocularity! Please note: this is a charity fundraiser and we are unable to provide refunds once tickets/passes are purchased.


*Additional raffle tickets and 50/50 tickets are available for purchase at early check in and at the event. Games without the Game Pass are $5/play each.

General Admission (after 5/15)
$35

Your ticket includes an event t-shirt (only L and XL shirts are available for tickets purchased after 5/15), koozie, drink specials at 7 East Dundee establishments, 5 raffle entries, pre-event silent auction opportunities, and a day full of jocularity! Please note: this is a charity fundraiser and we are unable to provide refunds once tickets are purchased.


*Additional raffle tickets and 50/50 tickets are available for purchase at early check in and at the event. Games are $5/play each.

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