RCH 22 Foundation Silent Auction

Wow your guests with this fun, summer-themed and exclusive hosting package from Nora Fleming! Perfect for entertaining all summer long, this collection features a melamine compartment platter paired with nine (9) of Nora's signature summer-themed minis, allowing you to customize your serving piece for every occasion.





Making this package even more special, the platter has been personally signed by Nora Fleming on the underside and commemorates the RCH 22 event.





The package also includes a sectioned storage box to keep your minis organized, along with a coordinating pen and notepaper set—perfect for jotting down menus, grocery lists, or notes to guests.





Whether you're a longtime Nora Fleming enthusiast or discovering the brand for the first time, this charming collection brings style, versatility, and a personal touch to every celebration. Perfect for summer parties, backyard barbecues, and hostess gifting!