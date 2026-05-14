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RCH 22 Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

RCH 22 Foundation Silent Auction

Pick-up location

611 Arlington Pkwy, Sleepy Hollow, IL 60118, USA

Signed Nora Fleming Summer Entertaining Collection item
Signed Nora Fleming Summer Entertaining Collection
$110

Starting bid

Wow your guests with this fun, summer-themed and exclusive hosting package from Nora Fleming! Perfect for entertaining all summer long, this collection features a melamine compartment platter paired with nine (9) of Nora's signature summer-themed minis, allowing you to customize your serving piece for every occasion.


Making this package even more special, the platter has been personally signed by Nora Fleming on the underside and commemorates the RCH 22 event.


The package also includes a sectioned storage box to keep your minis organized, along with a coordinating pen and notepaper set—perfect for jotting down menus, grocery lists, or notes to guests.


Whether you're a longtime Nora Fleming enthusiast or discovering the brand for the first time, this charming collection brings style, versatility, and a personal touch to every celebration. Perfect for summer parties, backyard barbecues, and hostess gifting!

Sleepy Hollow Fireworks VIP Parking item
Sleepy Hollow Fireworks VIP Parking
$50

Starting bid

Skip the traffic and enjoy one of the best views in town! This exclusive package includes VIP parking for the Sleepy Hollow Service Club's 4th of July Fireworks Celebration on July 2, 2026, giving you easy in-and-out access and a premium parking location directly beneath the fireworks display.


The fun continues with three raffle entries for the Sleepy Hollow 4th of July Celebration Raffle on July 4, 2026, held at Sabatino Park. You'll have multiple chances to win cash and other exciting prizes while supporting a great community tradition.


Enjoy the ultimate Independence Day experience with convenience, great views, and extra opportunities to win!

Brunch and Bowling item
Brunch and Bowling
$75

Starting bid

Brunch AND Bowling!!!?? That's a winning combination!


This fun filled package includes brunch for 4 plus 2 hours of bowling at a popular Barrington Entertainment hotspot called 810 Entertainment (formerly Pinstripes).


Generously donated by Andrew Dealy at 810 Entertainment..

Wrigley Field W Club Experience item
Wrigley Field W Club Experience
$600

Starting bid

Bring your 3 most reliable snack-and-drink sharing companions and enjoy the best experience at Wrigley Field with 4 tickets to the W Club! It's part ballpark, part lounge, and the best way to watch baseball without sweating the logistics! The W Club is an exclusive, premium seating and hospitality space located behind the third-base line. It offers an upscale, all-inclusive game-day experience featuring padded stadium seating, a climate-controlled lounge, and unique views of the players' batting tunnel. Seats are located in Sections 3 through 5, rows 1 through 12.


  • All-Inclusive Dining: Includes a comprehensive buffet (featuring salads, carving stations, and ballpark favorites) along with grab-and-go snacks and desserts.
  • Drinks: Beer and wine are included; liquor is available for purchase at the private bar.
  • Indoor Lounge: A climate-controlled space with large TVs to escape the weather and lounge seating.


GAME TIME: Monday, July 20th, at 7:05 vs. the Detroit Tigers


The club generally opens 2 hours before the first pitch and remains accessible until 1 hour after the game ends.


Generously donated by Welch Brothers

Value: $1,800

Boulder Ridge Country Club Golf for 4 item
Boulder Ridge Country Club Golf for 4
$250

Starting bid

Gather your foursome and enjoy playing first-class golf at the beautiful, private Boulder Ridge Country Club in Algonquin! This prize can be used for an afternoon round (after 2pm) on a Wednesday or Thursday ...complete with carts.

It's the perfect excuse to leave work early and head straight to the tee box.


Generously donated by Boulder Ridge Country Club

Value $550

DA CUBS! item
DA CUBS!
$75

Starting bid

Take me out to the Ball Game!


Grab your favorite buddy and head to a Chicago Cubs baseball game with 2 tickets at the iconic Wrigley Field on Saturday, August 15, 2026 vs. the St. Louis Cardinals. Game time is 1:20 and your seats are in Section 132, row 7, seats 15 and 16. PLUS a framed picture of pitcher, Justin Steele! GO CUBS GO!


Generously donated by Brian Rosenburg and Producer's Chemical

DA BEARS! item
DA BEARS!
$250

Starting bid

BEAR DOWN and get ready for an unforgettable day at the Soldier Field! This exciting package includes 2 tickets to the Chicago Bears Game during the 2026-2027 season, with the game date to be mutually agreed upon.


This is the chance to cheer on the MONSTERS OF THE MIDWAY in true Chicago style.

Section 128, Row 7, Seat 3 and 4.


(Bonus Possibility: a parking pass in the south lot may accompany the 2 tickets; availability will be confirmed later this summer)


Generously donated by Tauras Smulkstys

Value: $550

DA HAWKS! item
DA HAWKS!
$200

Starting bid

Get ready to experience the excitement and tradition of the Chicago Blackhawks hockey live! This package includes 2 tickets with seats in section 207, Row 1, seats 1 and 2 with Mezzanine seat-side service. PLUS a parking pass in lot C, making your night at the rink smooth from start to finish.


Game date to be mutually agreed upon after schedule is out.


Generously donated by Matt Costigan

Value: $450

DA BULLS! item
DA BULLS!
$125

Starting bid

Whether you are a die hard basketball fan or simply looking for an unforgettable night out, this package delivers!


Enjoy 2 lower level tickets and a VIP parking pass to a mutually agreed upon game during the upcoming season.


Grab a friend and wear your red and black!


Generously donated by the Chicago Bulls

Value: $350

Cooper's Hawk WHITE Wine Package item
Cooper's Hawk WHITE Wine Package item
Cooper's Hawk WHITE Wine Package
$50

Starting bid

SIP Back and RELAX!


This package pairs 4 bottles of white wine from Cooper's Hawk... Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Cooper's Hawk White Blend, and Pino Gris! INCLUDED with a stylish cooler from OPUX ready for your next picnic, patio night or girls' getaway!


Generously donated by the Windbiel family

Cooper's Hawk RED RED WINE item
Cooper's Hawk RED RED WINE item
Cooper's Hawk RED RED WINE
$50

Starting bid

This package pairs 4 bottles of RED wine from Cooper's Hawk... Malbec, Les Petites, Cab Zin and Pinot Nior with a stylish cooler from OPUS ready for your next concert in the park.


CHEERS to good wine, good company, and not having to share the last glass.


Generously donated by the Windbiel family

Gypsy Vodka & Spirits Package item
Gypsy Vodka & Spirits Package item
Gypsy Vodka & Spirits Package item
Gypsy Vodka & Spirits Package item
Gypsy Vodka & Spirits Package item
Gypsy Vodka & Spirits Package
$50

Starting bid

Get the party started with this spirited basket featuring delicious GYPSY VODKA and GIN and plenty of fun swag to keep the good vibes flowing! Gypsy Spirits crafts award-winning vodka, gin, rum, and whiskey that embody the essence of their Michigan roots. It is small batch happiness distilled in Petosky, MI.


Packed with full-sized bottles of Gypsy brand vodka, triple jam vodka, stone botanical gin, t-shirts (XL & M), 2 sunglasses, 2 bottle openers, 2 canisters with golf tees and more!


Generously donated by Gypsy Spirits / Jen & Chase Kushak

The Garden Collection Package item
The Garden Collection Package item
The Garden Collection Package item
The Garden Collection Package
$75

Starting bid

Begin your experience at PLATT HILL Nursery in Carpentersville with a $100 Gift card to bring home vibrant plants and lush greenery!


THEN, extend the garden experience with a bottle of Pdohalanska lemon liqueur AND a $50 gift card to GARDEN ON MAIN... a Polish family run restaurant, bar and cafe in the heart of Algonquin.


FINISH off your day with 2 general admission Passes to the MORTON ARBORETUM in Lisle, IL.


This package blends the best of both worlds: beautiful blooms AND memorable bites!


Generously donated by the listed establishments

Bowlero Bowling Fun item
Bowlero Bowling Fun
$50

Starting bid

GAME ON!


Get ready for the ultimate outing with 2 hours of bowling for 5 people, PLUS five laser tag passes AND five $5 arcade cards at Bowlero!


Anyone ready for a little friendly competition?


Generously donated by Bowlero

Mark Spitzer Golf Academy item
Mark Spitzer Golf Academy
$50

Starting bid

Perfect your swing with a 75 minute golf lesson at the beautiful Elgin Country Club with golf professional and Director of Instruction, Mark Spitzer! Because every great round starts with a great lesson!


Generously donated by Mark Spitzer

Marriott Lincolnshire Theater & Resort Getaway item
Marriott Lincolnshire Theater & Resort Getaway item
Marriott Lincolnshire Theater & Resort Getaway item
Marriott Lincolnshire Theater & Resort Getaway
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy the perfect staycation getaway with an unforgettable evening at the beautiful Marriott Lincolnshire Resort!


This fun filled package includes: 2 tickets to a LIVE production at the Lincolnshire Theater,

a ONE night stay at the Marriott Lincolnshire Hotel AND buffet breakfast for 2 the next morning at Three Embers!


Escape without the airport hassle!


Generously donated by the Marriott Lincolnshire Theater & Resort

Value $400+

Fear the Deer - Milwaukee Bucks item
Fear the Deer - Milwaukee Bucks item
Fear the Deer - Milwaukee Bucks
$250

Starting bid

FEAR THE DEER and get ready for an unforgettable night out! This exciting package includes tickets to a Bucks home game in Oct, Nov, or Dec 2026, with the game date to be mutually agreed upon.


PLUS $150 in Bucks SWAG.. 2 large sweatshirts, 2 large t-shirts, a hat, lanyard and a signed card by Carlos Delfino. Gear up in style before tip-off.


Generously donated by Lindsey Dudzinski and the Milwaukee Bucks

Value $700

Randall Oaks Golf Course Package item
Randall Oaks Golf Course Package item
Randall Oaks Golf Course Package
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy the perfect mix of fun!


Included is a foursome with carts at Randall Oaks Golf Course in West Dundee, where you and your crew can hit the greens!


Finish the day with a delicious meal using a $50 gift card to Pub 72 in Gilberts.


Golf and great food... What more could you ask for?


Generously donated by DTPD and Pub 72

A Day in Chicago item
A Day in Chicago item
A Day in Chicago item
A Day in Chicago item
A Day in Chicago
$75

Starting bid

Experience some of Chicago's most iconic attractions!


Your adventure begins at Navy pier with 4 tickets to FLYOVER, Chicago's best new attraction! Here you will connect with the sights, sounds and spirit of the city... Think Soaring from Epcot... but Chicago inspired!


THEN, Take in the views with 2 complimentary rides on the Navy Pier Ferris Wheel.


Head over to the Shedd Aquarium to explore the underwater wonders with a certificate for admission for 4.


FINALLY, Laugh the night away with 2 general admission tickets to Second City (Chicago).


Generously donated by the listed experiences.

Spruce Salon item
Spruce Salon
$60

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a little pampering with this fabulous salon package from Spruce Salon in East Dundee!


Enjoy $100 toward hair services with Taylor... AND keep your hair looking salon-fresh at home, because this basket also includes Schwarzkoph OSIS+ hair products!


It's the perfect package for anyone who loves a great hair day!


Generously donated by Dayna Schultz and Spruce Salon

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!