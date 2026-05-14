RCH 22 Foundation Silent Auction

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Wow your guests with this fun, summer-themed and exclusive hosting package from Nora Fleming! Perfect for entertaining all summer long, this collection features a melamine compartment platter paired with nine (9) of Nora's signature summer-themed minis, allowing you to customize your serving piece for every occasion.
Making this package even more special, the platter has been personally signed by Nora Fleming on the underside and commemorates the RCH 22 event.
The package also includes a sectioned storage box to keep your minis organized, along with a coordinating pen and notepaper set—perfect for jotting down menus, grocery lists, or notes to guests.
Whether you're a longtime Nora Fleming enthusiast or discovering the brand for the first time, this charming collection brings style, versatility, and a personal touch to every celebration. Perfect for summer parties, backyard barbecues, and hostess gifting!
Starting bid
Skip the traffic and enjoy one of the best views in town! This exclusive package includes VIP parking for the Sleepy Hollow Service Club's 4th of July Fireworks Celebration on July 2, 2026, giving you easy in-and-out access and a premium parking location directly beneath the fireworks display.
The fun continues with three raffle entries for the Sleepy Hollow 4th of July Celebration Raffle on July 4, 2026, held at Sabatino Park. You'll have multiple chances to win cash and other exciting prizes while supporting a great community tradition.
Enjoy the ultimate Independence Day experience with convenience, great views, and extra opportunities to win!
Starting bid
Brunch AND Bowling!!!?? That's a winning combination!
This fun filled package includes brunch for 4 plus 2 hours of bowling at a popular Barrington Entertainment hotspot called 810 Entertainment (formerly Pinstripes).
Generously donated by Andrew Dealy at 810 Entertainment..
Starting bid
Bring your 3 most reliable snack-and-drink sharing companions and enjoy the best experience at Wrigley Field with 4 tickets to the W Club! It's part ballpark, part lounge, and the best way to watch baseball without sweating the logistics! The W Club is an exclusive, premium seating and hospitality space located behind the third-base line. It offers an upscale, all-inclusive game-day experience featuring padded stadium seating, a climate-controlled lounge, and unique views of the players' batting tunnel. Seats are located in Sections 3 through 5, rows 1 through 12.
GAME TIME: Monday, July 20th, at 7:05 vs. the Detroit Tigers
The club generally opens 2 hours before the first pitch and remains accessible until 1 hour after the game ends.
Generously donated by Welch Brothers
Value: $1,800
Starting bid
Gather your foursome and enjoy playing first-class golf at the beautiful, private Boulder Ridge Country Club in Algonquin! This prize can be used for an afternoon round (after 2pm) on a Wednesday or Thursday ...complete with carts.
It's the perfect excuse to leave work early and head straight to the tee box.
Generously donated by Boulder Ridge Country Club
Value $550
Starting bid
Take me out to the Ball Game!
Grab your favorite buddy and head to a Chicago Cubs baseball game with 2 tickets at the iconic Wrigley Field on Saturday, August 15, 2026 vs. the St. Louis Cardinals. Game time is 1:20 and your seats are in Section 132, row 7, seats 15 and 16. PLUS a framed picture of pitcher, Justin Steele! GO CUBS GO!
Generously donated by Brian Rosenburg and Producer's Chemical
Starting bid
BEAR DOWN and get ready for an unforgettable day at the Soldier Field! This exciting package includes 2 tickets to the Chicago Bears Game during the 2026-2027 season, with the game date to be mutually agreed upon.
This is the chance to cheer on the MONSTERS OF THE MIDWAY in true Chicago style.
Section 128, Row 7, Seat 3 and 4.
(Bonus Possibility: a parking pass in the south lot may accompany the 2 tickets; availability will be confirmed later this summer)
Generously donated by Tauras Smulkstys
Value: $550
Starting bid
Get ready to experience the excitement and tradition of the Chicago Blackhawks hockey live! This package includes 2 tickets with seats in section 207, Row 1, seats 1 and 2 with Mezzanine seat-side service. PLUS a parking pass in lot C, making your night at the rink smooth from start to finish.
Game date to be mutually agreed upon after schedule is out.
Generously donated by Matt Costigan
Value: $450
Starting bid
Whether you are a die hard basketball fan or simply looking for an unforgettable night out, this package delivers!
Enjoy 2 lower level tickets and a VIP parking pass to a mutually agreed upon game during the upcoming season.
Grab a friend and wear your red and black!
Generously donated by the Chicago Bulls
Value: $350
Starting bid
SIP Back and RELAX!
This package pairs 4 bottles of white wine from Cooper's Hawk... Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Cooper's Hawk White Blend, and Pino Gris! INCLUDED with a stylish cooler from OPUX ready for your next picnic, patio night or girls' getaway!
Generously donated by the Windbiel family
Starting bid
This package pairs 4 bottles of RED wine from Cooper's Hawk... Malbec, Les Petites, Cab Zin and Pinot Nior with a stylish cooler from OPUS ready for your next concert in the park.
CHEERS to good wine, good company, and not having to share the last glass.
Generously donated by the Windbiel family
Starting bid
Get the party started with this spirited basket featuring delicious GYPSY VODKA and GIN and plenty of fun swag to keep the good vibes flowing! Gypsy Spirits crafts award-winning vodka, gin, rum, and whiskey that embody the essence of their Michigan roots. It is small batch happiness distilled in Petosky, MI.
Packed with full-sized bottles of Gypsy brand vodka, triple jam vodka, stone botanical gin, t-shirts (XL & M), 2 sunglasses, 2 bottle openers, 2 canisters with golf tees and more!
Generously donated by Gypsy Spirits / Jen & Chase Kushak
Starting bid
Begin your experience at PLATT HILL Nursery in Carpentersville with a $100 Gift card to bring home vibrant plants and lush greenery!
THEN, extend the garden experience with a bottle of Pdohalanska lemon liqueur AND a $50 gift card to GARDEN ON MAIN... a Polish family run restaurant, bar and cafe in the heart of Algonquin.
FINISH off your day with 2 general admission Passes to the MORTON ARBORETUM in Lisle, IL.
This package blends the best of both worlds: beautiful blooms AND memorable bites!
Generously donated by the listed establishments
Starting bid
GAME ON!
Get ready for the ultimate outing with 2 hours of bowling for 5 people, PLUS five laser tag passes AND five $5 arcade cards at Bowlero!
Anyone ready for a little friendly competition?
Generously donated by Bowlero
Starting bid
Perfect your swing with a 75 minute golf lesson at the beautiful Elgin Country Club with golf professional and Director of Instruction, Mark Spitzer! Because every great round starts with a great lesson!
Generously donated by Mark Spitzer
Starting bid
Enjoy the perfect staycation getaway with an unforgettable evening at the beautiful Marriott Lincolnshire Resort!
This fun filled package includes: 2 tickets to a LIVE production at the Lincolnshire Theater,
a ONE night stay at the Marriott Lincolnshire Hotel AND buffet breakfast for 2 the next morning at Three Embers!
Escape without the airport hassle!
Generously donated by the Marriott Lincolnshire Theater & Resort
Value $400+
Starting bid
FEAR THE DEER and get ready for an unforgettable night out! This exciting package includes tickets to a Bucks home game in Oct, Nov, or Dec 2026, with the game date to be mutually agreed upon.
PLUS $150 in Bucks SWAG.. 2 large sweatshirts, 2 large t-shirts, a hat, lanyard and a signed card by Carlos Delfino. Gear up in style before tip-off.
Generously donated by Lindsey Dudzinski and the Milwaukee Bucks
Value $700
Starting bid
Enjoy the perfect mix of fun!
Included is a foursome with carts at Randall Oaks Golf Course in West Dundee, where you and your crew can hit the greens!
Finish the day with a delicious meal using a $50 gift card to Pub 72 in Gilberts.
Golf and great food... What more could you ask for?
Generously donated by DTPD and Pub 72
Starting bid
Experience some of Chicago's most iconic attractions!
Your adventure begins at Navy pier with 4 tickets to FLYOVER, Chicago's best new attraction! Here you will connect with the sights, sounds and spirit of the city... Think Soaring from Epcot... but Chicago inspired!
THEN, Take in the views with 2 complimentary rides on the Navy Pier Ferris Wheel.
Head over to the Shedd Aquarium to explore the underwater wonders with a certificate for admission for 4.
FINALLY, Laugh the night away with 2 general admission tickets to Second City (Chicago).
Generously donated by the listed experiences.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a little pampering with this fabulous salon package from Spruce Salon in East Dundee!
Enjoy $100 toward hair services with Taylor... AND keep your hair looking salon-fresh at home, because this basket also includes Schwarzkoph OSIS+ hair products!
It's the perfect package for anyone who loves a great hair day!
Generously donated by Dayna Schultz and Spruce Salon
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