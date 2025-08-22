Rhea County High School Jrotc Booster Club

Rhea County High School Jrotc Booster Club

RCHS JROTC Eagle Talon Challenge

T-shirt S-XL
$15

Enjoy a softer lighter feel shirt in heathered charcoal with the Eagle Talon Challenge logo on the front and inspirational quote on back.

T-shirt XXL
$20

Enjoy a softer lighter feel shirt in heathered charcoal with the Eagle Talon Challenge logo on the front and inspirational quote on back.

Hot Dog
$2
Hamburger
$3
Cheeseburger
$4
Cheeseburger Combo
$6

Cheeseburger, soda/water, chips, and a pickle.

Hamburger Combo
$5

Hamburger, soda/water, chips, and a pickle.

Hot Dog Combo
$4

Hot dog, soda/water, chips, and a pickle.

Nachos w/Cheese
$3
Nachos w/Cheese & Chili
$4
Chips
$1
Dill Pickle
$1
Sandwich Crackers
$1
Rice Crispy Treat
$1
Nutrigrain Bar
$1
Chocolate Bar
$2
Soda
$1

12 oz. can of Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, Dr Pepper, or Mello Yellow.

Water
$1

bottled water

Powerade
$2

Variety of flavors and a zero sugar version.

Coffee
$1

Coffee, sugar, creamer.

