Riley Crowley Music Ministry Inc

RCMM Fish Fry Fundraiser

241 McKay Blvd

Sanford, FL 32771, USA

Fried Catfish Basket
$15

Lightly breaded, seasoned Southern-style, and fried to a golden crisp. Tender, flaky catfish. Served with fries & hush puppies

Fried Tilapia Basket
$15

Tilapia fillets coated in a light, seasoned batter and fried until golden and crispy. Served with fries & hush puppies

Buffalo Chicken Wing Basket
$15

Crispy, golden-fried chicken wings tossed in a mild buffalo sauce and seasoned with classic Southern spices juicy, flavorful, and cooked to perfection. Served with fries & hush puppies

