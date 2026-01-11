Hosted by
Perfect for the ultimate "turn-key" tournament experience for your team.
Skip the lines and play with every advantage. The Executive Bundle is designed for the group that wants to enjoy the day to the fullest while providing maximum support to the RCT Legacy mission.
This package includes:
Perfect for: Friends, family, or corporate teams looking for a full day of camaraderie and competition.
Bring your best crew to the RCT Legacy Golf Tournament! This all-inclusive team registration secures a spot for four players to compete in our signature Scramble Format. Whether you're playing for the trophy or just for the memories, the Foursome Package offers the best value and ensures you’ll spend the day on the greens with your hand-picked team.
Perfect for: Individual golfers looking to network or join a new group of enthusiasts.
Don’t have a full team? No problem! Register as an individual and we will pair you with other great players to form a competitive foursome. It’s a fantastic way to meet fellow supporters of the RCT Legacy and enjoy a premier day of golf at a beautiful course.
Perfect for: The golfer who wants it all and wants to maximize their impact on the RCT Legacy.
Take the guesswork out of your day and go "all-in" with the Super Ticket. This is our best-value add-on, bundling all our premium perks and contest entries into one convenient pass. Not only does it streamline your experience at check-in, but it also gives you the best chance to walk away a winner.
The Super Ticket Includes:
Perfect for: Anyone who might have a little "rust" on their swing.
Even the pros have bad days! Secure your peace of mind with an RCT Legacy Mulligan. Whether it’s a drive that finds the woods or a putt that stops an inch short, a Mulligan allows you to replay a stroke without a penalty. It’s a win-win: you improve your score, and your contribution goes directly toward the RCT Legacy mission.
The Details:
$
