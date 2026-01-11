Perfect for: Friends, family, or corporate teams looking for a full day of camaraderie and competition.

Bring your best crew to the RCT Legacy Golf Tournament! This all-inclusive team registration secures a spot for four players to compete in our signature Scramble Format. Whether you're playing for the trophy or just for the memories, the Foursome Package offers the best value and ensures you’ll spend the day on the greens with your hand-picked team.