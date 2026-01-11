RCT Legacy Golf Tournament Sponsorships

Hosted by
The pinnacle of partnership. As our sole Legacy Sponsor, your brand receives top-tier placement on all event media, a speaking opportunity during the awards, and the lasting distinction of anchoring our mission for years to come. Up to two complimentary foursomes of players are included in this opportunity.
Elite visibility for your business. This tier includes prominent logo placement on primary event signage, recognition in all digital marketing, and a complimentary foursome to enjoy the day on the course.
A high-impact way to show your support. Gold Sponsors benefit from dedicated signage at key locations and featured placement in our event program and social media shout-outs. Receive $100 discount on a player foursome as well.
Fuel the field! Your branding will be front and center as the exclusive host of our post-round meal, providing a captive audience during the most social part of the day. Receive $100 discount on a player foursome as well.
Start the day off right. Your company will be the first thing players see during registration and morning warm-ups, with exclusive signage at the breakfast station. Receive $100 discount on a player foursome as well.
Keep the momentum flowing. Your logo will be prominently displayed on beverage carts or at the refreshment stations, ensuring high frequency of views throughout the tournament. Receive $100 discount on a player foursome as well.
Own a piece of the course. This classic sponsorship places your custom signage at a tee box, allowing you to engage with every golfer as they play through. Receive $100 discount on a player foursome as well.
Be the face of the excitement! Your brand will host one of our major challenges (like Longest Drive or Closest to the Pin), associating your name with the day’s biggest winners. Receive $100 discount on a player foursome as well.
Capture attention during the warm-up. Your branding will be the focal point for all golfers as they sharpen their skills and prepare for the shotgun start. Receive $100 discount on a player foursome as well.
Make the memories last. Your logo will be featured on the digital gallery or printed photos shared with all participants after the event. Receive $100 discount on a player foursome as well.
Center stage during the prize drawing. Your brand will be recognized as the benefactor of our raffle, gaining maximum visibility during one of the event's most anticipated segments. Receive $100 discount on a player foursome as well.
A special tier for dedicated supporters. This level offers a meaningful way for individuals or small businesses to contribute to our community impact and receive program recognition. Receive $100 discount on a player foursome as well.
