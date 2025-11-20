RD6220 Ukrainian Relief Task Force Store

Show your support for Ukraine and the humanitarian work of Rotary. This high-quality enamel lapel pin features the Rotary flag crossed with the Ukrainian national flag. Each pin measures 30mm x 33mm, includes a rubber clutch backing, and is finished in polished gold metal.



100% of proceeds go directly to the Rotary District 6220 Ukraine Relief Task Force (UARTF) general fund, which allows the district to quickly respond to urgent needs and direct requests from Rotary District 2232 in Ukraine.



FOR DELIVERY ITEMS ONLY: Be sure to add "Shipping" as an item in your shopping cart before checking out if you want your pin mailed to you.





Items to be mailed must also include a valid delivery address within the United States.