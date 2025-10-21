Greater Annapolis Ballet

Greater Annapolis Ballet

RDA Festival - May 2026

Dancers Attending RDA in May item
Dancers Attending RDA in May
Free

Register your dancer(s) for RDA Festival! GAB plans to pay for a portion of each dancer's kit. As fundraising comes in, we'll reduce your balance even more. All dancer kit fees will be posted to your Jackrabbit account on November 3 (with GAB contribution and fundraising amounts subtracted) and paid in 4 monthly installments (Nov 15, Dec 15, Jan 15, Feb 15). Everything paid by March 1, 2026.


There are two options:

Option 1: Dancer/Apprentice Kit - $460 (Full Festival)
Includes all classes for 3 days, all three performances, Dancer Party (Friday evening), Gala Banquet ticket for dancer (Saturday evening), and kit bag.

Option 2: One Day Dancer Kit - $215
Pay per day if not attending full festival. Includes one day of classes, one performance, and kit bag. Also receives GAB contribution and fundraising reductions. Does not include Gala ticket.

Hotel Deposit item
Hotel Deposit
$150

Reserve hotel room(s) at Hilton Albany. Room rate is $227.86/night (includes tax).For 4 night stay (Wed 5/6 - Sun 5/10) = ~$911 total per room. If sharing a room with another GAB family, you'll split the cost in the future balance payment. This deposit secures your room reservation. Remaining balance due by March 1.

Chaperone Kit (Full Festival) item
Chaperone Kit (Full Festival)
$360

Includes observation of all classes for 3 days, parent seminars, all three performances, Gala Banquet ticket, and name badge. Parents cannot observe classes without a name badge. Similar to dancer kits, you can pay per day or for the full festival. If you choose to share a kit with another chaperone, only ONE parent may observe class at a time and additional ticket will be required for other chaperone for each performance ($35 each prior, $40 at the door) and for the Gala Event ($75).

Chaperone Kit (Full Festival) (Two Payments - Half Now) item
Chaperone Kit (Full Festival) (Two Payments - Half Now)
$180

Same as above but split into two payments - pay half now and other half in March balance!


Same as above but split into two payments - pay half now and other half in March balance!

One Day Observer Kit (In Lieu of Full Festival Chaperone) item
One Day Observer Kit (In Lieu of Full Festival Chaperone)
$125

This Includes ONE day of observation of classes, seminars, and one performance. Does NOT include Gala Banquet. If you choose to share a kit with another chaperone, only ONE parent may observe class at a time and additional performance tickets will be required ($35 prior, $40 at the door). Add TWO if needing two days.

Thursday Night Performance Ticket item
Thursday Night Performance Ticket
$35

If sharing a kit or for additional attendees for Thursday performance. These are $35 prior or $40 at the door.

Friday Night Performance Ticket item
Friday Night Performance Ticket
$35

If sharing a kit or for additional attendees for Friday performance. These are $35 prior or $40 at the door.

Saturday Night Performance Ticket item
Saturday Night Performance Ticket
$35

If sharing a kit or for additional attendees for Saturday performance. These are $35 prior or $40 at the door.

Extra Gala Banquet Ticket item
Extra Gala Banquet Ticket
$75

Saturday, May 9th after performance. Awards ceremony and celebration! Gala is included in dancer kits and chaperone kits - only purchase if you need additional tickets for family members or are sharing a chaperone kit.

Company Leotard item
Company Leotard
$25

Our company leotard is sold out in some sizes so we have chosen a similar back up in the same brand/color. GAB receives a significant discount so it is less expensive than on the site.

