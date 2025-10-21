RDA Festival - May 2026

Offered by
Register your dancer(s) for RDA Festival! GAB plans to pay for a portion of each dancer's kit. As fundraising comes in, we'll reduce your balance even more. All dancer kit fees will be posted to your Jackrabbit account on November 3 (with GAB contribution and fundraising amounts subtracted) and paid in 4 monthly installments (Nov 15, Dec 15, Jan 15, Feb 15). Everything paid by March 1, 2026.
There are two options:
Option 1: Dancer/Apprentice Kit - $460 (Full Festival)
Includes all classes for 3 days, all three performances, Dancer Party (Friday evening), Gala Banquet ticket for dancer (Saturday evening), and kit bag.
Option 2: One Day Dancer Kit - $215
Pay per day if not attending full festival. Includes one day of classes, one performance, and kit bag. Also receives GAB contribution and fundraising reductions. Does not include Gala ticket.
Reserve hotel room(s) at Hilton Albany. Room rate is $227.86/night (includes tax).For 4 night stay (Wed 5/6 - Sun 5/10) = ~$911 total per room. If sharing a room with another GAB family, you'll split the cost in the future balance payment. This deposit secures your room reservation. Remaining balance due by March 1.
Includes observation of all classes for 3 days, parent seminars, all three performances, Gala Banquet ticket, and name badge. Parents cannot observe classes without a name badge. Similar to dancer kits, you can pay per day or for the full festival. If you choose to share a kit with another chaperone, only ONE parent may observe class at a time and additional ticket will be required for other chaperone for each performance ($35 each prior, $40 at the door) and for the Gala Event ($75).
Same as above but split into two payments - pay half now and other half in March balance!
This Includes ONE day of observation of classes, seminars, and one performance. Does NOT include Gala Banquet. If you choose to share a kit with another chaperone, only ONE parent may observe class at a time and additional performance tickets will be required ($35 prior, $40 at the door). Add TWO if needing two days.
If sharing a kit or for additional attendees for Thursday performance. These are $35 prior or $40 at the door.
If sharing a kit or for additional attendees for Friday performance. These are $35 prior or $40 at the door.
If sharing a kit or for additional attendees for Saturday performance. These are $35 prior or $40 at the door.
Saturday, May 9th after performance. Awards ceremony and celebration! Gala is included in dancer kits and chaperone kits - only purchase if you need additional tickets for family members or are sharing a chaperone kit.
Our company leotard is sold out in some sizes so we have chosen a similar back up in the same brand/color. GAB receives a significant discount so it is less expensive than on the site.
