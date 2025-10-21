RDA Festival - May 2026

Register your dancer(s) for RDA Festival! GAB plans to pay for a portion of each dancer's kit. As fundraising comes in, we'll reduce your balance even more. All dancer kit fees will be posted to your Jackrabbit account on November 3 (with GAB contribution and fundraising amounts subtracted) and paid in 4 monthly installments (Nov 15, Dec 15, Jan 15, Feb 15). Everything paid by March 1, 2026.





There are two options:

Option 1: Dancer/Apprentice Kit - $460 (Full Festival)

Includes all classes for 3 days, all three performances, Dancer Party (Friday evening), Gala Banquet ticket for dancer (Saturday evening), and kit bag.

Option 2: One Day Dancer Kit - $215

Pay per day if not attending full festival. Includes one day of classes, one performance, and kit bag. Also receives GAB contribution and fundraising reductions. Does not include Gala ticket.