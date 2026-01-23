RDA Festival - May 2026 - Remaining Balance

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Hotel balance for families with 2 people in a private room staying all 4 nights (Wed-Sun). This is your remaining balance after your $150 deposit.
Hotel balance for families with 2 people staying 3 nights. This is your remaining balance after your $150 deposit.
Hotel balance for families sharing a 3-person room (your 2-person share of the room cost). This is your remaining balance after your $150 deposit.
Hotel balance for 4-person room (your 2-person share) after $150 deposit, OR 3-person room (1-person share) with no deposit.
Full hotel room cost for 2 people, 4 nights (Wed-Sun). Select this if you have not yet paid a deposit.
Remaining balance for your Chaperone Kit. Select this if you paid half ($180) at registration and owe the other half.
Full festival access for chaperones. Includes observation of all classes, parent seminars, all performances, Gala Banquet, and kit bag with name badge. Required to observe classes.
This Includes ONE day of observation of classes, seminars, and one performance. Does NOT include Gala Banquet. If you choose to share a kit with another chaperone, only ONE parent may observe class at a time and additional performance tickets will be required ($35 prior, $40 at the door). Add TWO if needing two days.
Saturday, May 9th after performance. Individual ticket to the Saturday night Gala Banquet. Purchase if sharing a chaperone kit or attending without a full kit.
Optional Participation
One included in chaperone kit. This is if sharing a kit or for additional attendees for Thursday performance. These are $35 prior or $40 at the door.
One included in chaperone kit. This is if sharing a kit or for additional attendees for Friday performance. These are $35 prior or $40 at the door.
One included in chaperone kit. This is if sharing a kit or for additional attendees for Saturday performance. These are $35 prior or $40 at the door.
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