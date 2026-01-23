Greater Annapolis Ballet

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Greater Annapolis Ballet

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RDA Festival - May 2026 - Remaining Balance

🔵 BLUE - Hotel Balance (2-Person, 4 Nights) — $761.44 item
🔵 BLUE - Hotel Balance (2-Person, 4 Nights) — $761.44
$761.44

Hotel balance for families with 2 people in a private room staying all 4 nights (Wed-Sun). This is your remaining balance after your $150 deposit.

🟢 GREEN - Hotel Balance (2-Person, 3 Nights) — $533.58 item
🟢 GREEN - Hotel Balance (2-Person, 3 Nights) — $533.58
$533.58

Hotel balance for families with 2 people staying 3 nights. This is your remaining balance after your $150 deposit.

🟡 YELLOW - Hotel Balance (3-Person Share) — $457.60 item
🟡 YELLOW - Hotel Balance (3-Person Share) — $457.60
$457.60

Hotel balance for families sharing a 3-person room (your 2-person share of the room cost). This is your remaining balance after your $150 deposit.

🟠 ORANGE - Hotel Balance — $305.76 item
🟠 ORANGE - Hotel Balance — $305.76
$305.76

Hotel balance for 4-person room (your 2-person share) after $150 deposit, OR 3-person room (1-person share) with no deposit.


🔴 RED - Hotel Balance (Full Room) — $911.44 item
🔴 RED - Hotel Balance (Full Room) — $911.44
$911.44

Full hotel room cost for 2 people, 4 nights (Wed-Sun). Select this if you have not yet paid a deposit.

⬛ BLACK - Chaperone Kit Balance (Half) — $180.00 item
⬛ BLACK - Chaperone Kit Balance (Half) — $180.00
$180

Remaining balance for your Chaperone Kit. Select this if you paid half ($180) at registration and owe the other half.

🩵 TEAL - Chaperone Kit (Full Festival) item
🩵 TEAL - Chaperone Kit (Full Festival)
$360

Full festival access for chaperones. Includes observation of all classes, parent seminars, all performances, Gala Banquet, and kit bag with name badge. Required to observe classes.

🩶 SILVER - One Day Observer Kit item
🩶 SILVER - One Day Observer Kit
$125

This Includes ONE day of observation of classes, seminars, and one performance. Does NOT include Gala Banquet. If you choose to share a kit with another chaperone, only ONE parent may observe class at a time and additional performance tickets will be required ($35 prior, $40 at the door). Add TWO if needing two days.

Extra Gala Banquet Ticket item
Extra Gala Banquet Ticket
$75

Saturday, May 9th after performance. Individual ticket to the Saturday night Gala Banquet. Purchase if sharing a chaperone kit or attending without a full kit.

🩰 Cash Scholarship Class item
🩰 Cash Scholarship Class
$25

Optional Participation

Thursday Night Performance Ticket item
Thursday Night Performance Ticket
$35

One included in chaperone kit. This is if sharing a kit or for additional attendees for Thursday performance. These are $35 prior or $40 at the door.

Friday Night Performance Ticket item
Friday Night Performance Ticket
$35

One included in chaperone kit. This is if sharing a kit or for additional attendees for Friday performance. These are $35 prior or $40 at the door.

Saturday Night Performance Ticket item
Saturday Night Performance Ticket
$35

One included in chaperone kit. This is if sharing a kit or for additional attendees for Saturday performance. These are $35 prior or $40 at the door.

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