2026 RDBC Mini Camp

About this event
Price for one paddler to join the early boat camp.
Note: Set tip to zero when paying
Times:
Friday, May 29
· 1:00 - 3:00 pm
Saturday, May 30
· Video during & review after practice
· 9:00 - 11:00 am
Sunday, May 31
· 9:00 - 11:00 am
Price for one paddler to join the late boat camp.
Note: Set tip to zero when paying
Times:
Friday, May 29
· 4:30 - 6:30 pm
Saturday, May 30
· Video during & review after practice
· 3:00 - 5:00 pm
Sunday, May 31
· 1:00 - 3:00 pm
Fee for paddlers not in RDBC
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