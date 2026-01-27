Racine Dragon Boat Club Ltd

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Racine Dragon Boat Club Ltd

About this event

2026 RDBC Mini Camp

"Early" boat
$100

Price for one paddler to join the early boat camp.

Note: Set tip to zero when paying


Times:

Friday, May 29

·       1:00 - 3:00 pm

Saturday, May 30 

·       Video during & review after practice

·       9:00 - 11:00 am

Sunday, May 31

·       9:00 - 11:00 am

"Late" boat
$100

Price for one paddler to join the late boat camp.

Note: Set tip to zero when paying


Times:

Friday, May 29

·       4:30 - 6:30 pm

Saturday, May 30 

·       Video during & review after practice

·       3:00 - 5:00 pm

Sunday, May 31

·       1:00 - 3:00 pm

Non-RDBC member fee
$25

Fee for paddlers not in RDBC

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