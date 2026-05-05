His Reach, Inc

Hosted by

His Reach, Inc

About this event

RE-Build HER Program SPONSORSHIPS

Safe Shelter Savannah

Launch Scholarship Sponsor item
Launch Scholarship Sponsor
$250

Sponsors one woman through the program

What you will receive:
• Recognition tied to impact of one participant
• Optional letter or update on participant progress
• Social media acknowledgment


Example: A donor sponsors 3 women at $750 total

Session Sponsor item
Session Sponsor
$500

Supports one week of the program

What they receive:
• Name/logo shared for that session
• Opportunity to speak or provide a short message
• Social media recognition
• Ability to provide resources or materials to participants


Example: A bank sponsors “Career Week” and teaches budgeting or financial literacy

Graduation Sponsor item
Graduation Sponsor
$1,000

Supports the celebration and completion ceremony

What you will receive:
• Branding at graduation
• Opportunity to speak or present certificates
• Social media spotlight
• Option to provide gifts or awards


Example: A local business sponsors food, certificates, and gift bags

Career Empowerment Sponsor item
Career Empowerment Sponsor
$500

Supports career readiness tools

What you will receive:
• Recognition tied to career development
• Option to host resume or interview workshop
• Access to connect with participants


Example: An HR leader or company leads mock interviews

Wellness Sponsor item
Wellness Sponsor
$500

Supports mental and emotional health resources
What you will receive:
• Recognition during wellness-focused session
• Opportunity to provide services or products


Example: A therapist or wellness brand sponsors a healing session

In-Kind Sponsor (Non-Cash) item
In-Kind Sponsor (Non-Cash)
$150

Provides goods or services

What you will receive:
• Recognition based on contribution
• Social media and event acknowledgment


Examples:
• Clothing boutiques donate interview outfits
• Restaurants provide meals
• Salons provide hair services
• Office stores provide notebooks and supplies

Program Sponsor item
Program Sponsor
$3,000

Supports the full 6-week program

What they receive:
• Featured sponsor across all materials
• Speaking opportunity during the program
• Logo on flyers, social media, and graduation
• Direct connection to participants for hiring opportunities


Example: A staffing agency sponsors the full program and recruits candidates

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!