RE-Build HER Program SPONSORSHIPS

About this event
Sponsors one woman through the program
What you will receive:
• Recognition tied to impact of one participant
• Optional letter or update on participant progress
• Social media acknowledgment
Example: A donor sponsors 3 women at $750 total
Supports one week of the program
What they receive:
• Name/logo shared for that session
• Opportunity to speak or provide a short message
• Social media recognition
• Ability to provide resources or materials to participants
Example: A bank sponsors “Career Week” and teaches budgeting or financial literacy
Supports the celebration and completion ceremony
What you will receive:
• Branding at graduation
• Opportunity to speak or present certificates
• Social media spotlight
• Option to provide gifts or awards
Example: A local business sponsors food, certificates, and gift bags
Supports career readiness tools
What you will receive:
• Recognition tied to career development
• Option to host resume or interview workshop
• Access to connect with participants
Example: An HR leader or company leads mock interviews
Supports mental and emotional health resources
What you will receive:
• Recognition during wellness-focused session
• Opportunity to provide services or products
Example: A therapist or wellness brand sponsors a healing session
Provides goods or services
What you will receive:
• Recognition based on contribution
• Social media and event acknowledgment
Examples:
• Clothing boutiques donate interview outfits
• Restaurants provide meals
• Salons provide hair services
• Office stores provide notebooks and supplies
Supports the full 6-week program
What they receive:
• Featured sponsor across all materials
• Speaking opportunity during the program
• Logo on flyers, social media, and graduation
• Direct connection to participants for hiring opportunities
Example: A staffing agency sponsors the full program and recruits candidates
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