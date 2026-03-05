Eden Youth

Hosted by

Eden Youth

About this event

Reach for a Better Community 2026

27182 Patrick Ave

Hayward, CA 94544, USA

Adult Admission (18+)
Free

This ticket gives adults entry to Eden Youth’s Community Event and access to free community resources. Connect with programs offering adult activities, mentorship, mental health support, and family assistance.

Children & Youth (0–17)
Free

This ticket gives youth entry to Eden Youth’s Community Event and access to free community resources. Connect with programs offering youth activities, mentorship, mental health support, and family assistance.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!