A diverse group of people in the foreground hold up a large red heart against a teal background.
Lv Reach

Hosted by

Lv Reach

About this event

Reach for Hope Dinner

11011 W Charleston Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89135, USA

General Admission
$400
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Supporter Sponsor
$500

1 Dinner Ticket

strategic Social Media Recognition

Champion Sponsor
$1,000

2 Dinner Tickets

Strategic Social Media Recognition

Partner Sponsor
$2,500

4 Dinner Tickets

Strategic Social Media Recognition

Leader Sponsor
$5,000

Table for 10 at the Reach for Hope Dinner

Strategic Social Media Partnership and Recognition

Employee Engagement Opportunities (Hands-on volunteer experiences)

Visionary Sponsor
$10,000

Table for 10 at the Reach for Hope Dinner

Strategic Social Media Partnership and Recognition

Public Recognition through press releases, community newsletters, annual reports, and interviews

Speaking and public engagement opportunities acknowledging your partnership

Ongoing Impact reporting and demonstrating measurable outcomes from your investment

Add a donation for Lv Reach

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