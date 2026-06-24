Hosted by
About this event
1 Dinner Ticket
strategic Social Media Recognition
2 Dinner Tickets
Strategic Social Media Recognition
4 Dinner Tickets
Strategic Social Media Recognition
Table for 10 at the Reach for Hope Dinner
Strategic Social Media Partnership and Recognition
Employee Engagement Opportunities (Hands-on volunteer experiences)
Table for 10 at the Reach for Hope Dinner
Strategic Social Media Partnership and Recognition
Public Recognition through press releases, community newsletters, annual reports, and interviews
Speaking and public engagement opportunities acknowledging your partnership
Ongoing Impact reporting and demonstrating measurable outcomes from your investment
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!