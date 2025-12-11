Reach For The Stars Equine Activities and Therapies

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Reach For The Stars Equine Activities and Therapies

About the memberships

STAR horse care monthly donations

Buy a bale
$12

Renews monthly

Pays for 1 hay bale each month! The STARS horses eat about 400 bales per year

Buy a bag
$30

Renews monthly

Pays for 1 bag of grain each month! STARS horses eat about 220 bags per year

Veterinarian care
$40

Renews monthly

Contribute to annual vet care. This includes STAR horses annual well checks, routine vaccinations/procedures, and having funds reserved for emergencies

STAR care
$100

Renews monthly

Contribute to best practice care for STAR horses. This includes bedding, farrier care, daily supplements, medication, wormer, fly spray, grooming supplies, etc.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!