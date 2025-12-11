STAR horse care monthly donations

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
Pays for 1 hay bale each month! The STARS horses eat about 400 bales per year
Renews monthly
Pays for 1 bag of grain each month! STARS horses eat about 220 bags per year
Renews monthly
Contribute to annual vet care. This includes STAR horses annual well checks, routine vaccinations/procedures, and having funds reserved for emergencies
Renews monthly
Contribute to best practice care for STAR horses. This includes bedding, farrier care, daily supplements, medication, wormer, fly spray, grooming supplies, etc.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!