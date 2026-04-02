BASIS Chandler Primary North Puma Boosters

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BASIS Chandler Primary North Puma Boosters

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[4Al & 4Se] Reach For The Stars Class Basket

1800 E Chandler Blvd

Chandler, AZ 85225, USA

Celestron Travel Scope 70DX ($129.95 retail) item
Celestron Travel Scope 70DX ($129.95 retail) item
Celestron Travel Scope 70DX ($129.95 retail) item
Celestron Travel Scope 70DX ($129.95 retail)
$5
  • Amazon link: https://a.co/d/0j4hqTyj
  • BRIGHT, SHARP VIEWS ANYWHERE: Unlike many beginner telescopes, this quality refractor features fully coated glass lenses and a 70mm aperture for crisp, clear views of the Moon, planets, and daytime scenery—all in a lightweight, travel-ready design.
  • PERFECT FIRST TELESCOPE FOR BEGINNERS: Designed for adults and kids to enjoy together, this beginner-friendly telescope sets up in minutes and delivers rewarding views with no prior experience required.
  • EASY NO-TOOL SETUP: No complicated assembly or tools needed. The full-height tripod and telescope tube set up in seconds and pack neatly into the included backpack—so you’re always ready to observe on the go.
  • DUAL EYEPIECES FOR VERSATILE VIEWS: Includes 20mm and 10mm eyepieces for wide and close-up views of celestial and terrestrial targets. Spot craters on the Moon at night or wildlife during the day.
  • BACKPACK AND SOFTWARE: Includes a padded backpack with room for accessories, a finderscope, star diagonal, eyepieces, and a free download of Starry Night software to help you identify celestial objects and plan your next stargazing session.
  • CAPTURE IMAGES & VIDEO: In addition to the standard accessories, this deluxe kit comes with a smartphone adapter and Bluetooth remote for capturing images, plus a 2x Barlow lens and a Moon filter.
  • UNBEATABLE WARRANTY & SUPPORT: Buy with confidence from Celestron, a leading telescope brand in California since 1960. Your purchase includes a 2-Year US Warranty and unlimited support from our team of US-based experts.
The Night Sky Star Finder ($18.95 retail) item
The Night Sky Star Finder ($18.95 retail) item
The Night Sky Star Finder ($18.95 retail)
$5
  • Amazon link: https://a.co/d/0hUhiQqI
  • The original two-sided planisphere. Eliminates 90% of visual distortion. • Align the date and time to see what constellations are visible and where to look. • The Night Sky™ is the best way to learn to recognize the constellations. • Made in USA for over 30 years. Used by more universities, professionals, and amateurs than any other planisphere.
Stargazing Book for Kids ($14.99 retail) item
Stargazing Book for Kids ($14.99 retail) item
Stargazing Book for Kids ($14.99 retail)
$5
  • Amazon link: https://a.co/d/05mIpATA
  • 🔭 Embark on an exciting journey through the stars! 🌌

    Have you ever looked up at the night sky and wondered what’s out there? With "110 Night Sky treasures to see with a telescope", young astronomers and curious beginners will unlock the mysteries of the cosmos in a fun and easy way!


    This beginner-friendly stargazing guide takes you step by step through the most amazing celestial sights, from dazzling planets and shining stars to majestic galaxies and mysterious nebulae. Whether you're using a telescope for the first time or simply want to explore the sky with your eyes, this book makes astronomy accessible and exciting for all ages.


    🌟 What you’ll discover inside:

    ✅ First steps with a telescope – Easy-to-follow tips to set up, use, and navigate the night sky like a pro.
    ✅ 110 Must-see celestial objects – Discover planets, constellations, galaxies, and more, explained in a simple and engaging way.
    ✅ Seasonal sky guide – Organized by season so you always know what to look for, no matter the time of year.
    ✅ Fun facts & space secrets – Fascinating stories, myths, and mind-blowing facts about each celestial wonder.
    ✅ Beginner-friendly navigation tips – Learn how to easily find objects in the sky using simple techniques.


    🚀 Perfect for kids, families, and beginner astronomers who want to explore the universe from their backyard! Whether you dream of seeing Saturn’s rings, identifying famous constellations, or spotting a distant galaxy, this book is your ultimate guide to stargazing.


    ✨ Get ready for an unforgettable adventure, one star at a time! 🔭🌠
Compendium Softcover Journal ($7.95 retail) item
Compendium Softcover Journal ($7.95 retail) item
Compendium Softcover Journal ($7.95 retail) item
Compendium Softcover Journal ($7.95 retail)
$5
  • Amazon link: https://a.co/d/0gE3ntes
  • MAKE A STATEMENT: This designer softcover journal features bold sentiments, modern typography, and artwork by contemporary designers and illustrators. Each themed blank notebook includes 8 breakout pages with inspiring quotes and uplifting artwork that match the theme. Tuck a notebook into a backpack for convenient note-taking at school, an office, a coffee shop, or a conference. They’re great to take on the go for everyday journaling and doodling.
  • COVER STATEMENT: Look to the Stars
  • UNIQUELY DESIGNED: The starry, awe-inspiring motif of this journal is an invitation to consider the magnificence all around you. It's perfect for bringing a bit of wonder to your day.
  • FEATURES & DIMENSIONS: Softcover notebook, 128 lined pages, 5"W x 8"H; printed with soy inks on FSC-Mix certified paper.
($54.95 retail) item
($54.95 retail)
$5
  • Website link: https://firecrown.dragonforms.com/loading.do?omedasite=asy_gift&pk=ACF42A1
  • Gift Recipient Receives:
    - Star Maps & Guides: Monthly maps and tips for optimal stargazing.
    - Gear Reviews: Unbiased advice on telescopes and astronomy equipment.
    - Special Editions: Access to exclusive issues and in-depth supplements.
    - Digital Access: Read on any device, anytime.
    - So Much MOREGift today and explore!
Iron Meteorite ($44.90 retail) item
Iron Meteorite ($44.90 retail) item
Iron Meteorite ($44.90 retail) item
Iron Meteorite ($44.90 retail)
$5

Amazon link: https://a.co/d/00ODtBwn

  • ✅ OWN A PIECE OF SPACE - Get the rare and special opportunity to own a piece of a shooting star. The real meteorite that measures 8-12 mm. You may carry it around as a lucky charm.
  • ✅ EXCEPTIONAL TREASURE - These rare gems come from a meteorite rock impact that happened around 5,000 years ago in Campo del Cielo in Argentina. There’s nothing like owning a piece of history.
  • ✅ CUSTOM WISH NAME - Personalize ownership with an authentic certificate. These authentic meteorite pieces come with an official document on which you can write your name or the name you give this present to.
  • ✅ ONLY THE FINEST MATERIALS - You’ll be delighted by the high-quality roll we use for the certificate. It features a modern design printed on renewable raw materials. It’s easy on the earth, too!
  • ✅ ENDEARING GIFT SET - Proudly made in Germany, our space rock set is created to meet your needs. It comes in an elegant gift box that’s ready to be given away. It's perfect for special occasions like mothers day, birthday or wedding anniversary
Planetarium Projector Pro ($29.99 retail) item
Planetarium Projector Pro ($29.99 retail) item
Planetarium Projector Pro ($29.99 retail) item
Planetarium Projector Pro ($29.99 retail)
$5

Amazon link: https://a.co/d/0iakpTqe

  • 【Planetarium Projector Pro 2025】- Doubling previous brightness with 30% wider projection, this galaxy projector for bedroom now immerses entire walls or ceilings in razor-sharp HD stars. Experience twice the luminosity for vivid constellations and enhanced nebula details, paired with smoother galaxy rotations that mirror natural celestial movements - perfect for creating awe-inspiring space environments in bedrooms. Night light projector maintains whisper-quiet operation while projecting quality cosmic displays, making it ideal for astronomy enthusiasts and relaxation seekers alike. As an ambient light, this also makes a unique and thoughtful mothers day gifts for mom!
  • 【13 IN 1 Nebula Projector】 - Star projector galaxy light comes with 13 display scenarios: Solar System, Earth, Moon, Virgo Supercluster, Centaurus A, Black Hole, Antennae Galaxies, Wormhole, the Milky Way, Mystic Mountain, Sharpless 2-308, Small Magellanic Cloud, and Laniakea Supercluster. Each projection card has an introduction to the galaxy, helping you know more about space. PLEASE MAKE SURE the "UP" letter faces upwards when installing. Note: 13 projection cards total, 1 pre-installed in the projector
  • 【Wide Coverage & 360° ROTATION】- Light Projector for Bedroom can project stars and a solar system onto walls, floors, and ceilings up to 16.4ft away (The optimal projection distance is 9.84ft), covering an area of 135-754 sq ft. Space Projector has a 360° rotation and a rotating button for the film disc to create an immersive feeling. It's USB powered for bedrooms, parties, weddings, and Christmas, making it an ideal gift for experiencing galaxies and nebulae at home. NOTE: THE TOP KNOB CAN ADJUST THE FOCAL LENGTH FOR CLEAR IMAGING, and the film disc can be twisted for customization.
  • 【Timing Night Light for Kids】- Galaxy Light Projector in the bedroom can be set to automatically turn off after 1 hour/2 hours; It also turns off automatically after 4 hours (default) when you fall asleep if you forget to set the timer. In addition, noiseless Ceiling projector can be used as an ambiance light of the bedroom, creating a quiet and peaceful environment to help you fall asleep.
  • 【Rotating Starry Sky】 - Galaxy night light projector lets you adjust the rotation speed of the starry sky via buttons, with 2 speed options. Our star rotation speed mimics the real night sky—stare up at the ceiling covered in stars, and you'll be fully immersed. NOTE: We don't offer overly fast rotation, as it could easily cause dizziness
  • 【Package & Prompt Customer Service】- Package includes a starry night projector, 13 film discs (1 discs built into the projector), a USB C cable, and a user manual. If you still have any issues during installation or defective items, please contact our customer service e-mail for a prompt solution, we will get it resolved within 24 hours.
Additional Classroom Basket Donation item
Additional Classroom Basket Donation
Pay what you can

Join in supporting our classroom basket at any level that works for your family. Whether it’s $1, $5, or more, every contribution adds up and is truly appreciated!


All donations made through this option will go directly toward enhancing the contents of your child’s classroom basket. Funds will not be used for any other purpose.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!