Reach for the Stars Silent Auction

It’s Hollywood in the late 1980’s and Gene Wilder is giving his first interview after the death of his beloved Gilda Radner. Although he states any discussion of Gilda is off limits, Gilda has other ideas and crashes the interview. The famous couple come to vivid life as we follow them from their first meeting through their personal and professional ups and downs, all the way to their poignant farewell. We celebrate an intimate portrait of two comic legends in love, and the lives they led beyond the laughter.





Fair Market Value: $100