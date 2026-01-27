Reach for the Stars Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Gold Subscribers may reserve 2 tickets to see each show up to 3 times—a total of 24 tickets. Subscribers are encouraged to share tickets with friends, family, and neighbors!
Fair Market Value: $175
Starting bid
It’s Hollywood in the late 1980’s and Gene Wilder is giving his first interview after the death of his beloved Gilda Radner. Although he states any discussion of Gilda is off limits, Gilda has other ideas and crashes the interview. The famous couple come to vivid life as we follow them from their first meeting through their personal and professional ups and downs, all the way to their poignant farewell. We celebrate an intimate portrait of two comic legends in love, and the lives they led beyond the laughter.
Fair Market Value: $100
Starting bid
Hank, Julian, and Luann are three talented, determined suburban teens coming of age in the 1980s. Dreaming of fame and fortune in the new Hip-Hop music scene, they must overcome cultural isolation, familial dysfunction, and ruthless rivalries to make the music that defines their lives. Spoken word poet and hip-hop playwright Idris Goodwin gives us an inspiring, theatrical mix tape about how we become the people we’re meant to be, flowing and rhyming our way to adulthood.
Fair Market Value: $80
Starting bid
A riotous comedy! Lettice Duffet is an indefatigable but daffy enthusiast of history and the theatre. As a tour guide at one of the least stately of London’s stately homes, she theatrically embellishes its historical past. Lotte Schon, a stoic inspector from the Preservation Trust, is neither impressed nor entertained by Lettice’s freewheeling history lessons. What follows is a battle to the death of all that is sacred to the Empire and the crown.
Fair Market Value: $80
Starting bid
Use for any events during the 2026 Season
Fair Market Value: $212
Starting bid
March 20, 2026 - April 04, 2026
Flint Repertory Theatre and University of Michigan Flint’s Program of Theatre & Dance are combining forces for this first-ever co-production, featuring a cast composed of both professional and student actors along with a professional creative team of UMF faculty and Flint Rep artists.
Fair Market Value: $52
Starting bid
May 29, 2026 - June 14, 2026
Green Day’s powerhouse protest album is brought to life in this two-time Tony Award-winning hit musical of youthful disillusion. Slinging razor guitars and thundering drums belt out the saga of anti-hero Johnny and his friends as they attempt to flee the constraints of their hometown and find purpose in their lives, clouded by uncertainty, angst, and temptation. More relevant than ever, American Idiot puts the raw emotions of a generation front and center in a highly theatrical and thoroughly satisfying rock opera that burns up the stage.
Fair Market Value: $84
Starting bid
Flex Pass subscription gives you SIX tickets to use as you please on Theatre NOVA shows
Fair Market Value: $175
Starting bid
Bivouac is a top shopping destination in Ann Arbor and offers a wide selection of clothing, accessories, indie designer pieces, and popular street brands to outfit your life for the great outdoors (or indoors).
Fair Market Value: $25
Starting bid
Yasmin Williams is an innovative guitarist and composer known for her unique compositional approach and expansive instrumental style. Her music, while rooted in folk traditions, transcends conventional structures to incorporate elements of progressive rock and experimental composition.
Wednesday, April 15, 2026 8:00 pm
Fair Market Value: $50
Starting bid
Redeem for two tickets to a show of your choice!
Fair Market Value: $40
Starting bid
Tickets can be used for Rent (April 9 - May 3, 2026) or Fiddler on the Roof (June 4 - July 19, 2026)
Fair Market Value: $130
Starting bid
Tickets can be used for any show, no expiration date!
Fair Market Value: $60
Starting bid
Liberty Athletic Club's 110,000 square foot facility offers a diverse array of fitness equipment, programming, and activities for adults and children.
Fair Market Value: $108
Starting bid
Two tickets to select concerts during the 2026-2027 season.
Pricing Level B
Fair Market Value: $170
Starting bid
$27 Gift Certificate to Catching Fireflies in Ann Arbor
Fair Market Value: $27
Starting bid
Pair of tickets (2 tickets) to an upcoming 25/26 season performance at the University of Michigan! Our upcoming performances include the opera Semele, Anton Chekhov’s classic Uncle Vanya, and the electropop operatic musical Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812.
Fair Market Value: $70
Starting bid
This thoughtfully curated collection features sweet and savory citizen favorites from the Republic.
Fair Market Value: $95
Starting bid
Located in the heart of downtown Ann Arbor, Michigan, The Earle serves award-winning French and Italian country cuisine.
Consistently recognized for our menu offerings, excellent service, award-winning wine list and romantic, intimate atmosphere, The Earle invites you to join us for an unforgettable evening of fine dining.
Fair Market Value: $100
Starting bid
Two tickets to any show in 2026 season. PTD’s productions are held at the Riverside Arts Center (RAC), where we are the resident theatre troupe.
Fair Market Value: $40
Starting bid
Pair of ceramics handmade by local artist Ellen Finch.
A longtime actor locally and around the country, Ellen was most recently seen on the TN stage in "The Language Archive" and "Relativity". Her other creative joy comes from playing with clay which she took up several years ago. She makes a variety of ceramic pieces for her own amusement and to share with friends. She's happy to support TN by donating some of her creations.
Fair Market Value: $50
Starting bid
Pair of ceramics handmade by local artist Ellen Finch.
A longtime actor locally and around the country, Ellen was most recently seen on the TN stage in "The Language Archive" and "Relativity". Her other creative joy comes from playing with clay which she took up several years ago. She makes a variety of ceramic pieces for her own amusement and to share with friends. She's happy to support TN by donating some of her creations.
Fair Market Value: $50
Starting bid
Arts and Crafts themed collection from Schuler Books!
Fair Market Value: $200
Starting bid
Family 4-Pack of 2026 general admission tickets to the Detroit Zoo plus 1 parking pass!
Fair Market Value: $110
Starting bid
Four Directions offers a curated selection of rocks, minerals, fossils, and jewelry from all over the world.
Fair Market Value: $75
Starting bid
Gift basket featuring Michigan Made favorites including Roos Roast, Sanders, Slows BBQ, Pop Daddy, and Faygo!
Fair Market Value: $75
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!