Reaching All Minds Academy
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Reaching All Minds Academy

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Reaching All Minds Academy

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Celebrate Your Student’s Smile (One order per student)

Student Photo - Package A item
Student Photo - Package A
$15

Buy (2) 5×7 photos and get (1) free 3×5 photo.

Student Photo - Package B item
Student Photo - Package B
$25

Buy (1) 8×10 and (2) 5×7 photos, and get (1) free 3×5 photo — Best Value!

Student Photo - 5" X 7" item
Student Photo - 5" X 7"
$8

A high-quality (1) 5" × 7" student portrait, perfect for frames, gifts, and keepsakes.

Student Photo - 8" X 10" item
Student Photo - 8" X 10"
$15

A high-quality (1) 8" × 10" student portrait, perfect for framing and displaying cherished school memories.

Student Photo - Digital item
Student Photo - Digital
$20

Digital Photo
Receive a high-quality digital image that you can download, save, print, and share with family and friends.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!