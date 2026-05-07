Celebrate Your Student’s Smile (One order per student)

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About this shop
Buy (2) 5×7 photos and get (1) free 3×5 photo.
Buy (1) 8×10 and (2) 5×7 photos, and get (1) free 3×5 photo — Best Value!
A high-quality (1) 5" × 7" student portrait, perfect for frames, gifts, and keepsakes.
A high-quality (1) 8" × 10" student portrait, perfect for framing and displaying cherished school memories.
Digital Photo
Receive a high-quality digital image that you can download, save, print, and share with family and friends.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!