Read-A-Thon Limited Edition Tote Bag

Celebrate your love of reading with our Limited Edition Read-A-Thon Tote Bag—the perfect companion for book lovers of all ages. Durable, roomy, and designed for everyday use, this tote is ideal for carrying your latest Book Fair finds, library books, or daily essentials.



A practical keepsake and a fun Read-A-Thon memory—all in one bag! 📚✨





Orders will be delivered to your student at school within 5–7 days to bring home in their backpack. Please be sure to include your student’s name and homeroom when ordering.