Read-A-Thon Limited Edition Tote Bag

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Celebrate your love of reading with our Limited Edition Read-A-Thon Tote Bag—the perfect companion for book lovers of all ages. Durable, roomy, and designed for everyday use, this tote is ideal for carrying your latest Book Fair finds, library books, or daily essentials.
A practical keepsake and a fun Read-A-Thon memory—all in one bag! 📚✨
Orders will be delivered to your student at school within 5–7 days to bring home in their backpack. Please be sure to include your student’s name and homeroom when ordering.
Celebrate your love of reading with our Limited Edition Read-A-Thon Tote Bag—the perfect companion for book lovers of all ages. Durable, roomy, and designed for everyday use, this tote is ideal for carrying your latest Book Fair finds, library books, or daily essentials.
As a special bonus, this tote unlocks an exclusive experience at the “Last Looks” Book Fair event on Wednesday, March 11.
Between 2:30–6:00 PM, bring your tote to the Patchworks Table and customize it for free with your choice of a reading-themed patch. Pick your favorite and create a one-of-a-kind tote that shows off your reading spirit.
A practical keepsake and a fun Book Fair memory—all in one bag! 📚✨
Add a little bookish flair to your favorite item! Choose from a selection of reading-themed patches and bring your own item - hat or tote to the Last Looks Book Fair event. Our team will apply the patch for you on-site so you can leave with a customized piece you’ll love.
$3 per patch. While supplies last. 📚✨
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!