Read Between the Wines | Reading Shouldn't Be Scary 2025 Gala

The Summit Club 15 W 6th St

Tulsa, OK 74119, USA

Ring Leader Sponsorship 🎩
$5,000

6 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

2 tables of 8

Complimentary raffle ticket for each guest

Recognition in print and digital materials

Premium recognition in newsletter for 1 yea

Spooktacular Sponsor 🧛🏻
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

1 table of 8

Complimentary raffle ticket for each guest

Recognition in print and digital materials

Premium recognition in newsletter for 6 months


All Treats (no tricks) 📚
$500

Sponsor 2 teachers at the event

Clown Car Sponsor 🤹
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

1 table of 8

Recognition in print and digital materials

Pumpkin Pass 🎃
$250

Entry to the 2025 Read Between the Wines. (Single Ticket)

Boo Buddies 👻
$500

Entry to the 2025 Read Between the Wines for two people.

Candy Corn Crew 🍭
$1,000

Entry to the 2025 Read Between the Wines for four (half a table).

Monster Mash Sponsor 🪩
$2,000

Afterparty sponsor

Carnival Crawl Sponsor 🎪
$500

Sponsor a carnival game booth

Option to include promotional materials at your sponsored booth

Cauldron Concoctions Sponsor 🥂
$2,000

Beverage sponsor

Phantastic Phantom Sponsor 🪦
$10,000

Premier Sponsor

Add a donation for Dyfference Makers

$

