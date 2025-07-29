Read Between the Wines | Reading Shouldn't Be Scary 2025 Gala

Hosted by
About this event
Tulsa, OK 74119, USA
6 left!
2 tables of 8
Complimentary raffle ticket for each guest
Recognition in print and digital materials
Premium recognition in newsletter for 1 yea
1 table of 8
Complimentary raffle ticket for each guest
Recognition in print and digital materials
Premium recognition in newsletter for 6 months
Sponsor 2 teachers at the event
1 table of 8
Recognition in print and digital materials
Entry to the 2025 Read Between the Wines. (Single Ticket)
Entry to the 2025 Read Between the Wines for two people.
Entry to the 2025 Read Between the Wines for four (half a table).
Afterparty sponsor
Sponsor a carnival game booth
Option to include promotional materials at your sponsored booth
Beverage sponsor
Premier Sponsor
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!