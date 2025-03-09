Laughing Horse Arts Foundation dba Valley Theatre Company
Reader's Theatre - Cast-Crew Fees
Souvenir Script
$10
VTC Reader's Theatre does its best to keep costs low - but trees cost money! Each of the scripts used for our monthly shows must be printed for use. Purchase a souvenir script if you would like to mark your script up and keep it for personal use.
