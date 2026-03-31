BASIS Chandler Primary North Puma Boosters

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BASIS Chandler Primary North Puma Boosters

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[1Ba] Reading Adventure Class Basket

1800 E Chandler Blvd

Chandler, AZ 85225, USA

Magic Tree House Boxed Set, Books 1-4 ($23.96 retail) item
Magic Tree House Boxed Set, Books 1-4 ($23.96 retail) item
Magic Tree House Boxed Set, Books 1-4 ($23.96 retail) item
Magic Tree House Boxed Set, Books 1-4 ($23.96 retail)
$5
  • Amazon link: https://a.co/d/0cW2fbz8
  • Magic. Mystery. Time-travel. Get whisked back in time in the magic tree house with Jack and Annie in this boxed set featuring books 1-4 of the #1 bestselling chapter book series!

    Meet Jack and Annie! Jack and his younger sister, Annie, are just regular kids. But when they discover a tree house in the woods, something magical happens. Jack and Annie are whisked back in time to the Age of Dinosaurs, a medieval castle, ancient pyramids, and treasure-seeking pirates.
     
    Books in this set include: Dinosaurs Before Dark (#1), The Knight at Dawn (#2), Mummies in the Morning (#3), and Pirates Past Noon (#4).

    The Magic Tree House series has been a beloved favorite for over 25 years and is sure to inspire a love of reading—and adventure—in every child who joins Jack and Annie!
Amelia Bedelia Chapter Book 4-Book Box Set ($27.96 retail) item
Amelia Bedelia Chapter Book 4-Book Box Set ($27.96 retail) item
Amelia Bedelia Chapter Book 4-Book Box Set ($27.96 retail)
$5

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/0062334204?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1&ref_=cm_sw_r_ffobk_cp_ud_dp_PH2D58TBE4S6HRBKR4CQ&bestFormat=true

Amelia Bedelia is all boxed up—literally! This box set includes the first four funny books in the bestselling Amelia Bedelia Chapter Book series and will be a welcome gift for early readers who like to giggle.

Short, fast-paced chapters, tons of friends and funny situations, and black-and-white illustrations on every page make the Amelia Bedelia chapter books an ideal choice for readers of the Ivy + Bean, Magic Tree House, and Junie B. Jones books. Each book features a guide to the idioms introduced in the story.

If you're looking for chapter books for kids ages 6-8, don't miss Amelia Bedelia! The Amelia Bedelia books have sold more than 35 million copies.

This Amelia Bedelia chapter book boxed set makes a great gift and a wonderful way to introduce newly independent readers to a favorite character. The four paperbacks in this set are: Amelia Bedelia Means BusinessAmelia Bedelia UnleashedAmelia Bedelia Road Trip! and Amelia Bedelia Goes Wild!

Best of Children’s Classics -Set of 5 Books ($23.29 retail) item
Best of Children’s Classics -Set of 5 Books ($23.29 retail)
$5
  • Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/9389432006?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1&ref_=cm_sw_r_ffobk_cp_ud_dp_AXDZ67JPXGN2AV5M5W3J&bestFormat=true
  • Discover a captivating collection of the five best works in children's literature, presented in a beautifully designed box set that is both a treasure for your library and an ideal gift. Join a young boy in a Sahara Desert crash landing, soar to Neverland with Peter Pan, explore the enchanting secret garden with Mary, journey to the magical city of Emeralds and encounter the Wizard of Oz, and befriend Sara, the imaginative little princess. These delightful and enthralling tales of adventure have stood the test of time, remaining beloved favorites that ignite the imagination and capture the hearts of readers of all ages.

Timeless tales. Endless wonder.

  • Timeless tales that ignite the imagination anew.
  • Beautifully designed box set, a collector's treasure.
  • Adventures that transport readers to magical worlds.
  • Beloved classics that captivate hearts across generations.
  • Perfect gift to spark a lifelong love for reading.
LED Rechargeable Neck Reading Light ($8.99 retail) item
LED Rechargeable Neck Reading Light ($8.99 retail) item
LED Rechargeable Neck Reading Light ($8.99 retail) item
LED Rechargeable Neck Reading Light ($8.99 retail)
$5
  • Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FX9FYWKP?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1&ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_dp_PNM9KQVHV4HBSKBMTE84
  • 【Stepless Dimming And 3 Color Modes】 Long press the dimming button to adjust the brightness between 10% low light and 100% high light to any brightness you feel comfortable with. Lightly press the mode key to switch between three light colors: mixed color (3000K), cool white (4500K), and warm color (6000K)
  • 【USB C Charging And Long-Lasting Lighting】Equipped with a built-in 1200mAh battery, it can provide you with 10-90 hours of lighting time. Whether it's overnight reading or long-distance travel, there's no need to charge frequently, allowing you to completely bid farewell to battery anxiety.
  • 【Eye Care And Comfortable Wearing】The soft and natural light can effectively reduce eye fatigue, making long-term reading a pleasure. The neck reading light is ergonomically designed to perfectly fit the neck, and its presence is almost imperceptible when worn. Even after prolonged use, the neck will not feel uncomfortable.
  • 【Night Reading Without Affecting Sleep】This reading lamp uses 90 ° narrow beam angle technology to create a dedicated private reading light zone, without disturbing your sleep, your baby's sleep, or your partner's sleep, perfectly solving the lighting problem in shared spaces.
  • 【Portable And Adjustable】The reading lamp arm is soft and adjustable, allowing you to freely adjust the angle and direction of the lamp head, easily adjusting the light to the most comfortable angle. Whether reading while lying down or doing manual work with your head down, you can achieve the best lighting effect. As light as about 140g, it can be easily folded and placed in a carry on bag, suitcase, or even coat pocket without taking up space.
Mark My Time Reading Timer and Bookmark ($11.99 retail) item
Mark My Time Reading Timer and Bookmark ($11.99 retail) item
Mark My Time Reading Timer and Bookmark ($11.99 retail) item
Mark My Time Reading Timer and Bookmark ($11.99 retail)
$5
  • Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B072K6ZQQ7?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1&ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_dp_N3690VC4PPG9MZEEEJNJ
  • DUAL FUNCTION - The Mark My Time digital bookmark serves as both a bookmark and a reading timer, making it a multi purpose tool for readers of all ages.
  • DIGITAL TIMER - The digital timer stores up to 100 hours of reading time. You can set countdowns the reading timer to help improve reading habits, with options to pause and resume as needed.
  • TRAVEL SIZE - This timer bookmark for kids is compact and lightweight. This digital bookmark is easy to carry around, making it ideal for use at home, at school, or while on the go.
  • BATTERY OPERATED - The bookmarks for reading kids are battery operated, ensuring long lasting use without the need for frequent replacements.
  • SIMPLE TO USE – Keep your bookmark with your favorite book and track your reading minutes every day!
My Reading Adventures: A Book Journal ($16.99 retail) item
My Reading Adventures: A Book Journal ($16.99 retail) item
My Reading Adventures: A Book Journal ($16.99 retail) item
My Reading Adventures: A Book Journal ($16.99 retail)
$5
  • Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/0736983090?ref_=cm_sw_r_ffobk_cp_ud_dp_085KP9FBHW8S7NZYFMVS&bestFormat=true
  • This unique journal encourages young readers to spend more time enjoying books, gives them great suggestions for what to read next, and helps them remember what they’ve read.
     
    Do you have a junior bookworm in your home? Or would like to see your child develop a greater interest in reading? This journal was designed with your child in mind. 
     
    Anne Bogel, creator of the Modern Mrs Darcy blog, wants to help instill a lifelong love of reading in your child with a journal that’s just for them. Inside, kids will find fun lists of book recommendations for different genres and interests, creative reading-related activities, and space to record what they’ve read and what they would like to read.
     
    This journal is an ideal companion for all your child’s reading adventures.
     
    Anne’s book journal for adults, My Reading Life, is available now wherever books are sold.  
Reading Pillow for Bed ($39.99 retail) item
Reading Pillow for Bed ($39.99 retail) item
Reading Pillow for Bed ($39.99 retail) item
Reading Pillow for Bed ($39.99 retail)
$5

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CCV7TQCK?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1&ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_dp_BFVXVNQ9MHHA6Z66C27Q

  • PERFET BACK & ARM SUPPORT - This bed rest pillow with arms measures 30x17x17 inches. Experience the ultimate comfort and relaxation with this back support pillow. Crafted with extra fluffy fur surface, our bed reading pillow offers a luxurious and soft touch that will make your reading sessions even more enjoyable. Its premium filling provides exceptional support for your back, neck and arms, allowing you to sit comfortably for extended periods.
  • VERSATILE COMFORT - Designed for versatility, our reading & bed rest pillows are perfect for various scenarios. Whether you're reading in bed, studying, working, gaming, watching TV or simply lounging around, it offers the ideal support to maintain a very healthy posture. The ergonomic design of reading pillows helps alleviate the pain and tiredness of your back, shoulder and arms. Bedriping pillow backrests will always ensure a comfortable experience for everyone, regardless of age or activity
  • CARE FOR HEALTH - Reading pillow with arms helps relieve physical fatigue, improve reading and working efficiency, prevent shoulder, arms, spinal and lumbar pain caused by poor sitting posture, protect your health. The arms extending out likes a warm hug, brings you a state of complete happiness and security. It’s a thoughtful birthday and Christmas gift that will be cherished and used by your loved ones for years to come. Perfect as a stylish decor for home, dormitory and flat also.
  • BEST BUDDY - Bedriping bed rest pillow is the most suitable lounge pillow or study pillow for kids, toddlers, students, collegian, teens and adults. All our reading pillows are vacuum-packed for compact shipping. After unpacking, you need to KNEAD AND SHAKE THE PILLOW VIGOROUSLY FOR 5 MINUTES to let the fiber filling inside spread out. It will take 24-48 hours to fully expand. High-resilience filling make our sitting up pillow more steady, will not sag or collapse after the long time use.
  • WARM TIPS - Easy-care adults and kids reading pillow is machine washable in cold water. Tumble dry low or air dry. Do not iron and do not dry clean. Add this must-have bedrest pillow to your bed, couch, loveseat, recliner, dorm bunk, or just keep it on the floor and lean on it at ease, transforming your reading routine into a luxurious retreat. If you are not satisfied with any of our product, please feel free to contact us.
Additional Classroom Basket Donation item
Additional Classroom Basket Donation
Pay what you can

Join in supporting our classroom basket at any level that works for your family. Whether it’s $1, $5, or more, every contribution adds up and is truly appreciated!


All donations made through this option will go directly toward enhancing the contents of your child’s classroom basket. Funds will not be used for any other purpose.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!