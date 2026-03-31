[1Ba] Reading Adventure Class Basket

Magic. Mystery. Time-travel. Get whisked back in time in the magic tree house with Jack and Annie in this boxed set featuring books 1-4 of the #1 bestselling chapter book series!

Meet Jack and Annie! Jack and his younger sister, Annie, are just regular kids. But when they discover a tree house in the woods, something magical happens. Jack and Annie are whisked back in time to the Age of Dinosaurs, a medieval castle, ancient pyramids, and treasure-seeking pirates.

Books in this set include:

(#1),

(#2),

(#3), and

(#4).

The Magic Tree House series has been a beloved favorite for over 25 years and is sure to inspire a love of reading—and adventure—in every child who joins Jack and Annie!