[1Ba] Reading Adventure Class Basket

About this event
Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/0062334204?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1&ref_=cm_sw_r_ffobk_cp_ud_dp_PH2D58TBE4S6HRBKR4CQ&bestFormat=true
Amelia Bedelia is all boxed up—literally! This box set includes the first four funny books in the bestselling Amelia Bedelia Chapter Book series and will be a welcome gift for early readers who like to giggle.
Short, fast-paced chapters, tons of friends and funny situations, and black-and-white illustrations on every page make the Amelia Bedelia chapter books an ideal choice for readers of the Ivy + Bean, Magic Tree House, and Junie B. Jones books. Each book features a guide to the idioms introduced in the story.
If you're looking for chapter books for kids ages 6-8, don't miss Amelia Bedelia! The Amelia Bedelia books have sold more than 35 million copies.
This Amelia Bedelia chapter book boxed set makes a great gift and a wonderful way to introduce newly independent readers to a favorite character. The four paperbacks in this set are: Amelia Bedelia Means Business, Amelia Bedelia Unleashed, Amelia Bedelia Road Trip! and Amelia Bedelia Goes Wild!
Timeless tales. Endless wonder.
Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CCV7TQCK?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1&ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_dp_BFVXVNQ9MHHA6Z66C27Q
Join in supporting our classroom basket at any level that works for your family. Whether it’s $1, $5, or more, every contribution adds up and is truly appreciated!
All donations made through this option will go directly toward enhancing the contents of your child’s classroom basket. Funds will not be used for any other purpose.
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