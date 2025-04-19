Reading 'Round the Plaza Sponsorship

Help cover the cost of one week's book giveaway for several children.
*Your support provides a child the joy of bringing home a new book to share with their family.
*Recognition on our website & social media.
Literacy Leader
$150
Support a full week of Reading 'Round the Plaza by covering the cost of books for every child in attendance. As a Literacy Leader, you’ll also have the special opportunity to be our Guest Reader for the week—reading a story aloud and participating in or leading a fun, themed activity such as arts & crafts that complements the book.
Includes:
*Recognition on our website and social media
*Opportunity to read to the children on your sponsored Saturday
*A featured role in planning the interactive activity of the day
*Showcase your organization with a reserved table
*Thank-you shoutout during the session
Bring your voice, your energy, and your love for literacy—and leave a lasting impression on our young readers!
Book Buddy
$500
Sponsor an entire Saturday session of Reading 'Round the Plaza! Your generous support provides:
*A guest reader (you or someone you nominate!)
*Books for every child to take home
*Fun, hands-on activity supplies
*A special Reading 'Round the Plaza tote bag for each child to carry their book home in with your logo
*Showcase your organization with a reserved table and logo placement on the event banner
Reading Rockstar
$1,500
Support 5 full sessions of Reading 'Round the Plaza and be a driving force behind literacy, learning, and laughter for our youth!
Your generous contribution ensures we continue offering high-quality programming and welcoming engaging, impactful guest readers from the community.
Your sponsorship includes:
📖 A guest reader opportunity (you or someone you nominate for 5 weeks!)
📚 Books for every child to take home
🎨 Hands-on activity supplies connected to the week’s story
🧃 A Snack Bag for every child at each sponsored session
🏷️ Logo placement on the event banner
🛍️ A reserved table for your organization to connect with families
📢 Verbal recognition at 5 sessions
📲 A social media spotlight across our platforms
Includes all Book Buddy benefits, with double the reach and double the impact—because every child deserves a story, a snack, and a smile!
Title Presenter
$2,500
Become the Title Presenter of Reading 'Round the Plaza and support seven full sessions of summer storytelling, literacy enrichment, and joyful engagement for children in our community!
Your generous contribution helps sustain our high-quality programming and brings engaging, diverse guest readers to the plaza each week, inspiring the next generation of lifelong readers.
Your sponsorship includes:
📖 Guest reader opportunity (you or someone you nominate) for seven weeks
📚 Books for every child to take home at each session
🎨 Interactive activity supplies aligned with the weekly story theme
🧃 A Snack Bag for every child during your sponsored sessions
🎁 A Fun Giveaway included weekly for participating children
🏷️ Logo placement on our official event banner
🛍️ A reserved table at each session to engage with families and share your mission
📢 Verbal recognition at seven sessions
📲 A dedicated social media spotlight across all WPA platforms
Includes all Book Buddy benefits, plus premier visibility, hands-on involvement, and the opportunity to make a lasting impact across the full program.
Partner with us to spark imagination, celebrate literacy, and uplift our youth—one story at a time.
