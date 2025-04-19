Reading 'Round the Plaza Sponsorship

Become the Title Presenter of Reading 'Round the Plaza and support seven full sessions of summer storytelling, literacy enrichment, and joyful engagement for children in our community! Your generous contribution helps sustain our high-quality programming and brings engaging, diverse guest readers to the plaza each week, inspiring the next generation of lifelong readers. Your sponsorship includes: 📖 Guest reader opportunity (you or someone you nominate) for seven weeks 📚 Books for every child to take home at each session 🎨 Interactive activity supplies aligned with the weekly story theme 🧃 A Snack Bag for every child during your sponsored sessions 🎁 A Fun Giveaway included weekly for participating children 🏷️ Logo placement on our official event banner 🛍️ A reserved table at each session to engage with families and share your mission 📢 Verbal recognition at seven sessions 📲 A dedicated social media spotlight across all WPA platforms Includes all Book Buddy benefits, plus premier visibility, hands-on involvement, and the opportunity to make a lasting impact across the full program. Partner with us to spark imagination, celebrate literacy, and uplift our youth—one story at a time.

Become the Title Presenter of Reading 'Round the Plaza and support seven full sessions of summer storytelling, literacy enrichment, and joyful engagement for children in our community! Your generous contribution helps sustain our high-quality programming and brings engaging, diverse guest readers to the plaza each week, inspiring the next generation of lifelong readers. Your sponsorship includes: 📖 Guest reader opportunity (you or someone you nominate) for seven weeks 📚 Books for every child to take home at each session 🎨 Interactive activity supplies aligned with the weekly story theme 🧃 A Snack Bag for every child during your sponsored sessions 🎁 A Fun Giveaway included weekly for participating children 🏷️ Logo placement on our official event banner 🛍️ A reserved table at each session to engage with families and share your mission 📢 Verbal recognition at seven sessions 📲 A dedicated social media spotlight across all WPA platforms Includes all Book Buddy benefits, plus premier visibility, hands-on involvement, and the opportunity to make a lasting impact across the full program. Partner with us to spark imagination, celebrate literacy, and uplift our youth—one story at a time.

More details...