Reading Royals Scout Night

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About this event
General admission does not include activities for the scouts. Will be a purple zone ticket with the pack. (Parents usually choose this option).
Purple Zone Ticket, Scout Patch, Pre-Game Scout activities beginning at 3 pm.
Purple Zone ticket, scout patch, pre-game scout activities beginning at 3 pm, Royals Hat, Hot Dog & Soda voucher.
Purple Zone ticket, scout patch, pre-game scout activities beginning at 3 pm, Royals Hat, Hot Dog & Soda voucher, sleepover in the arena, movie on the video board, post-game photo on the ice, and breakfast in the morning.
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