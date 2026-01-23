Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church
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Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church

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Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church

About this event

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Reading Royals Scout Night

700 Penn St

Reading, PA 19602, USA

General Admission
$20

General admission does not include activities for the scouts. Will be a purple zone ticket with the pack. (Parents usually choose this option).

Scout Package
$26

Purple Zone Ticket, Scout Patch, Pre-Game Scout activities beginning at 3 pm.

Upgraded Package
$35

Purple Zone ticket, scout patch, pre-game scout activities beginning at 3 pm, Royals Hat, Hot Dog & Soda voucher.

Sleepover Package
$40

Purple Zone ticket, scout patch, pre-game scout activities beginning at 3 pm, Royals Hat, Hot Dog & Soda voucher, sleepover in the arena, movie on the video board, post-game photo on the ice, and breakfast in the morning.

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