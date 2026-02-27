Blackrock Elementary School PTO

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Blackrock Elementary School PTO

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Reading Week Volunteer Sign Up

12 La Casa Dr

Coventry, RI 02816, USA

Friday 3/6 - 3pm to 6pm
Free

Setting up the bookfair!

This should take about 2-3 hours, depending on how many volunteers we have. If you cannot do the whole time, that's ok... come help for as long as you're able.

Monday 3/9 - 8:30am - 11am
Free

Help Run the bookfair while the following classes shop: Barter, Bruno & Matarese.

Monday 3/9 - 12:15pm - 3pm
Free

Help Run the bookfair while the following classes shop: Easton, Masciarotti & Colomb.

Tuesday 3/10 - 8:30am - 11am
Free

Help Run the bookfair while the following classes shop: Keenan, Raboin & Bousquet

Tuesday 3/10 - 12:15pm - 3pm
Free

Help Run the bookfair while the following classes shop: Stevens, Abood & Tiernan

Tuesday 3/10 - 5:00pm - 6pm
Free

Help Run the Book Fair During the Ice Cream Social.

Tuesday 3/10 - 6:00pm - 7pm
Free

Help Run the Book Fair During the Ice Cream Social.

Wednesday 3/11 - 8:30am - 11am
Free

Help Run the bookfair while the following classes shop: LifeSkills

Wednesday 3/11 - 12:15pm - 3pm
Free

Help Run the bookfair while the following classes shop: LifeSkills & PreK

Thursday 3/12 - 9am - 11am
Free
Friday 3/13 9am - 12pm
Free

Bookfair Clean up! We need to pack it all up and send the rest back. This should take about 2-3 hours, depending on how many volunteers we have. If you cannot do the whole time, that's ok... come help for as long as you're able.

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