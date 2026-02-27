Reading Week Volunteer Sign Up

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About this event
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Setting up the bookfair!
This should take about 2-3 hours, depending on how many volunteers we have. If you cannot do the whole time, that's ok... come help for as long as you're able.
Help Run the bookfair while the following classes shop: Barter, Bruno & Matarese.
Help Run the bookfair while the following classes shop: Easton, Masciarotti & Colomb.
Help Run the bookfair while the following classes shop: Keenan, Raboin & Bousquet
Help Run the bookfair while the following classes shop: Stevens, Abood & Tiernan
Help Run the Book Fair During the Ice Cream Social.
Help Run the Book Fair During the Ice Cream Social.
Help Run the bookfair while the following classes shop: LifeSkills
Help Run the bookfair while the following classes shop: LifeSkills & PreK
Bookfair Clean up! We need to pack it all up and send the rest back. This should take about 2-3 hours, depending on how many volunteers we have. If you cannot do the whole time, that's ok... come help for as long as you're able.
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