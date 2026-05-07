Reading WWII Weekend 2026

This is a required fee for the transport, sustainment and maintenance of the camp itself. If you enter WWII Weekend on a bracelet registered under the 501st this is a mandatory contribution this year. This covers the cost of transportation and delivery of the camp from CT to Reading and back. This year a rental truck is being procured to tow the trailer because no one else has volunteered. No other options are available, and this cost is to cover the rental truck and fuel so that everyone can enjoy the camp like normal. Without it there would be no camp in 2026.