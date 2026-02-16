Ready, Set, Grow Child Care

Hosted by

Ready, Set, Grow Child Care

About this event

Ready, Set, Grow's Golf Tournament Registration

1959 Indian Hills Rd

Painted Post, NY 14870, USA

Team Entry
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Tournament format will be captain and crew. Fees cover golf for 4 players, cart, catered lunch and prizes.

Growing Together Hole Sponsor
$100
  • Show your support by including your or your family's name on a hole sign
  • Help Ready, Set, Grow continue to grow for future families
Tournament T-Shirt - Size Small
$20

Customize your team's golf look with custom tournament t-shirts! Make sure to order one shirt per team member.

50% of the proceeds stay with Ready, Set, Grow.

Tournament T-Shirt - Size Medium
$20

Customize your team's golf look with custom tournament t-shirts! Make sure to order one shirt per team member.

50% of the proceeds stay with Ready, Set, Grow.

Tournament T-Shirt - Size Large
$20

Customize your team's golf look with custom tournament t-shirts! Make sure to order one shirt per team member.

50% of the proceeds stay with Ready, Set, Grow.

Tournament T-Shirt - Size XL Large
$20

Customize your team's golf look with custom tournament t-shirts! Make sure to order one shirt per team member.

50% of the proceeds stay with Ready, Set, Grow.

Tournament T-Shirt - Size XXL Large
$20

Customize your team's golf look with custom tournament t-shirts! Make sure to order one shirt per team member.

50% of the proceeds stay with Ready, Set, Grow.

Add a donation for Ready, Set, Grow Child Care

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!