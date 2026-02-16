Ready, Set, Grow's Golf Tournament Registration

About this event
Tournament format will be captain and crew. Fees cover golf for 4 players, cart, catered lunch and prizes.
Customize your team's golf look with custom tournament t-shirts! Make sure to order one shirt per team member.
50% of the proceeds stay with Ready, Set, Grow.
Customize your team's golf look with custom tournament t-shirts! Make sure to order one shirt per team member.
50% of the proceeds stay with Ready, Set, Grow.
Customize your team's golf look with custom tournament t-shirts! Make sure to order one shirt per team member.
50% of the proceeds stay with Ready, Set, Grow.
Customize your team's golf look with custom tournament t-shirts! Make sure to order one shirt per team member.
50% of the proceeds stay with Ready, Set, Grow.
Customize your team's golf look with custom tournament t-shirts! Make sure to order one shirt per team member.
50% of the proceeds stay with Ready, Set, Grow.
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