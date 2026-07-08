A purple pennant with "Painted Sky Thunderbirds Elementary" written in white and yellow is displayed against a white background with scattered yellow stars and purple lightning bolts.

Hosted by

Painted Sky Parent Teacher Organization

About this event

Ready. Set. SOAR! Spirit Wear

12620 N Woodburne Ave

Oro Valley, AZ 85755, USA

26-27 Thunderbird Pride Student Design Shirt item
26-27 Thunderbird Pride Student Design Shirt
$20
2026-27 Thunderbird SOAR! item
2026-27 Thunderbird SOAR!
$20
T-Bird Spirit Bow item
T-Bird Spirit Bow
$8

Show off your Thunderbird pride with our exclusive Painted Sky Spirit Bow! Designed in our school colors of purple and gold, this fun, high-quality bow is the perfect accessory for students on spirit days, school events, field trips, sporting events, and everyday school pride.

Mini T-Bird Tote item
Mini T-Bird Tote
$10

Small bag, BIG Thunderbird pride! This adorable mini canvas tote is perfect for carrying snacks, library books, school essentials, or your favorite finds. With its classic black-and-natural design, it's giving all the cute neighborhood market vibes while showing off your Painted Sky spirit. Grab one before they fly away!

2026-27 KINDER Shirt item
2026-27 KINDER Shirt
$10

Only Available for incoming 2026-2027 Kinder Families

Thunderbird Carry All Tote item
Thunderbird Carry All Tote
$20

Thunderbird Large Tote 🦅🖤
Your new go-to carryall! This oversized canvas tote is perfect for everything from teacher supplies and library books to pool days, grocery runs, and weekend adventures. Featuring sturdy rope handles and our exclusive Thunderbird design, this bag combines everyday style with Painted Sky pride.

Painted Sky Sticker item
Painted Sky Sticker
$5
Raglan Painted Sky item
Raglan Painted Sky
$10
Retro Thunderbird item
Retro Thunderbird
$10

Limited Quantities - Sizes available for viewing at Ready. Set. SOAR! Event.

Painted Sky Sunset T-Shirt item
Painted Sky Sunset T-Shirt
$10

Limited Sizing! Only Available to Purchase at Ready. Set. SOAR Event!

Painted Purple Sky item
Painted Purple Sky
$10

Limited Sizing! Only Available to Purchase at Ready. Set. SOAR Event!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!