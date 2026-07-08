Ready. Set. SOAR! Spirit Wear

About this event
Show off your Thunderbird pride with our exclusive Painted Sky Spirit Bow! Designed in our school colors of purple and gold, this fun, high-quality bow is the perfect accessory for students on spirit days, school events, field trips, sporting events, and everyday school pride.
Small bag, BIG Thunderbird pride! This adorable mini canvas tote is perfect for carrying snacks, library books, school essentials, or your favorite finds. With its classic black-and-natural design, it's giving all the cute neighborhood market vibes while showing off your Painted Sky spirit. Grab one before they fly away!
Only Available for incoming 2026-2027 Kinder Families
Thunderbird Large Tote 🦅🖤
Your new go-to carryall! This oversized canvas tote is perfect for everything from teacher supplies and library books to pool days, grocery runs, and weekend adventures. Featuring sturdy rope handles and our exclusive Thunderbird design, this bag combines everyday style with Painted Sky pride.
Limited Quantities - Sizes available for viewing at Ready. Set. SOAR! Event.
Limited Sizing! Only Available to Purchase at Ready. Set. SOAR Event!
Limited Sizing! Only Available to Purchase at Ready. Set. SOAR Event!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!