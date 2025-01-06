Reagan Christine Memorial Fund 2025 Annual Raffle

Pick your prize!! Your choice"
Christensen Arms Mesa Long Range 7mm REM Mag 1-9 Rifle MSRP $1500
OR an HK P30 9mm Pistol MSRP $679
OR Green Mountain Grill Ledge PRIME 2.0
WiFi Smart Controlled MSRP $949.
**Ownership Transfer of the either firearm based upon completion of an Approved Oregon Background Check by an FFA Dealer.
Ticket cost $20 per ticket. 500 tickets will be sold.
