Reagan Christine Memorial Fund 2025 Annual Raffle

$20
Pick your prize!! Your choice" Christensen Arms Mesa Long Range 7mm REM Mag 1-9 Rifle MSRP $1500 OR an HK P30 9mm Pistol MSRP $679 OR Green Mountain Grill Ledge PRIME 2.0 WiFi Smart Controlled MSRP $949. **Ownership Transfer of the either firearm based upon completion of an Approved Oregon Background Check by an FFA Dealer. Ticket cost $20 per ticket. 500 tickets will be sold.
