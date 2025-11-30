The REAL Program

Offered by
Renews monthly
Your $10/month helps us keep our REAL Little Free Libraries® stocked and accessible year-round—getting books into the hands of readers who need them most
📚 Every month, you're helping a child find their next favorite book.
Renews monthly
At $25/month, you're fueling programs like REALSTREAM and Starting Small Preschool—giving children and families consistent access to education, creativity, and care.
🎒 This is how we build futures—together, month after month.
👜 Includes a complimentary REAL tote bag as a thank-you!
Renews monthly
At $50/month, you’re investing in everything from ESL classes for adults to digital access for students—removing barriers and rewriting futures long after the tournament ends.
💛 REAL change doesn’t happen once a year — it happens every day.
🎁 Includes a REAL tote bag + REAL Nancy Schon keychain!
