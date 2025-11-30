The Real Program Inc.

Offered by

The Real Program Inc.

About the memberships

The REAL Program

REAL Sustainer – $10 / month
$10

Renews monthly

Your $10/month helps us keep our REAL Little Free Libraries® stocked and accessible year-round—getting books into the hands of readers who need them most


📚 Every month, you're helping a child find their next favorite book.


REAL Sustainer – $25 / month
$25

Renews monthly

At $25/month, you're fueling programs like REALSTREAM and Starting Small Preschool—giving children and families consistent access to education, creativity, and care.


🎒 This is how we build futures—together, month after month.

👜 Includes a complimentary REAL tote bag as a thank-you!


REAL Sustainer – $50 / month
$50

Renews monthly

At $50/month, you’re investing in everything from ESL classes for adults to digital access for students—removing barriers and rewriting futures long after the tournament ends.


💛 REAL change doesn’t happen once a year — it happens every day.


🎁 Includes a REAL tote bag + REAL Nancy Schon keychain!


Add a donation for The Real Program Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!